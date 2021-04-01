Time Range EA

The Time Range Breakout EA is designed for traders who prefer a clean and proven approach: trading breakouts from defined market ranges. With flexible settings and robust risk management tools, this EA allows you to capture momentum when price breaks out of consolidation zones.

Trading Specifications

Supported Instruments : Works best with Gold and USDJPY

Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker)

EA Settings: Default settings are optimized for Gold

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted performance Core Concept Markets often move sideways during specific hours before breaking into strong trends. The Time Range Breakout EA identifies these ranges within your chosen time window and automatically places breakout trades, ensuring you don't miss high-probability opportunities. Key Features

Customizable Time Window – Select your preferred start and end time to define the range.

Automatic Breakout Orders – EA places pending buy/sell stops above and below the range.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Options – Fully adjustable based on your trading style.

Built-in Risk Management – Lot sizing by balance, amount, or fixed volume.

Advanced Trade Management – Break-even, trailing stop included.

Multi-Pair & Multi-Session Support – Run on any market: forex, indices, or commodities.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.





