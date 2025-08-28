Entry Price Calculator
- Utilitaires
- Fatih Selim Demir
- Version: 1.41
- Mise à jour: 28 août 2025
👉 Perfect for traders who want to keep their average entry level visible at all times and improve their position management.
✅ Key Features:
Automatically calculates average entry price for Buy and Sell positions
Displays result directly on chart with customizable panel
Works with all symbols and timeframes
Helps manage grid/martingale or manual entries efficiently
Simple, fast, and trader-friendly