Borneo BTC

Borneo BTC — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading

Borneo BTC is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-precision moves in Bitcoin by leveraging advanced pattern recognition. Using the fractal indicator to detect breakout zones, the EA executes fully automated trades with built-in smart risk management to help protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities.

🔗 LIVE SIGNAL | SETFILE 

Launch promo!
  • 10 spots available at current price!
  • Next Price 749$
  • Final price 3,000$

Instruments & Timeframes

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin / US Dollar)

  • Timeframe: H1

Need help with customization? Contact me anytime — I’ll gladly adjust the setfile to match your broker’s conditions and your trading style.

Account Requirements

  • Account Type: Low-spread BTC account (recommended: EXNESS Pro or similar)

  • Spread: Low / Zero (preferably below 2000 and floating spreads that are not extremely volatile)

  • Minimum Deposit: USD 100 (for 0.01 lot size)

  • Broker Flexibility: If you’re using another broker, I can optimize the setfile for you.

Key Features

Breakout Detection: Based on fractal indicator signals
Controlled Risk: Limit on maximum pending orders to avoid over-trading
Flexible Lot Size Options: Fixed lot size, fixed money size, or risk-per-trade
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Choose from Fixed SL/TP, Virtual SL/TP, or ECN SL/TP
Trailing Strategies: Fixed trailing or virtual trailing stop
Full Automation:

  • Custom trading windows (by day/hour)

  • Auto-delete pending orders outside trading hours
    Broker Adaptation: Adjustable spread and slippage filters

Technical Requirements & Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation with minimal latency

  • News Filter: Fully integrated with MT5’s economic calendar (no manual setup required)

  • Setfile: Use the optimized setfile provided for best performance

📈 Backtesting Parameters

  • Symbol: BTCUSD (BITCOIN)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Period: 2024–2025

  • Model: Every Tick (based on real ticks for maximum accuracy)

  • Starting Balance: USD 100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

💬 Support & Assistance

Have questions or need setup guidance?
Send me a private message anytime. I’ll ensure your experience with Borneo BTC is smooth, informed, and profitable.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading cryptocurrencies and financial markets carries significant risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Make sure you fully understand the risks before using this product.


