BTC Ultimate Premium

Bitcoin Robot: BTC Ultimate Premium speaks for itself. Just download the demo to test and see the Premium of EAs in action.

Ready to test?

Download the demo to test. Always on BTC/USD, 1-minute timeframe.

Don’t forget to set the test to “Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks” so the operation is as close as possible to a real account.

Recommended parameters for testing:

Balance: $500

Automatic Strategy = true

Desired lot for the operations: 0.05 (I recommend starting low and then gradually increasing and testing… remember to keep the lot proportional to your balance.)

Minimum profit: $3

That’s it—the rest is automated since “Automatic Strategy” is enabled. Now just run the test for your desired period and enjoy.

Other recommendations

Automatic Strategy = true

Balance: $100 –> Lot: 0.01

Balance: $250 –> Lot: 0.02

Balance: $500 –> Lot: 0.05

Balance: $1.000 –> Lot: 0.11

Balance: $5.000 –> Lot: 0.5

Balance: $10.000 –> Lot: 1.0

Balance: $70.000 –> Lot: 7.0

I recommend running the EA on a VPS, allowing you to place it on 10 separate accounts to significantly maximize profits.

About the broker

  • Spread: Choose a broker with a low spread for BTCUSD - 3000 or less
  • Stop Out: Choose a broker with a stop out of 30% or lower to ensure profit success.

Tip: Recommended brokers: Tickmill (Test on the demo account)

Note: When running BTC Ultimate Premium, it displays this information on the chart so you can check your broker’s details. If necessary, consider testing with another broker.

Price The symbolic price of 30 is so you can test it on your real account and come back here to leave your review.

Join the group BTC Ultimate Premium: Click here

Join the group and ask your questions directly to me, the creator of the robot.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the complete installation manual and personalized setup instructions for your profile.

About the Strategy

BTC Ultimate Premium operates on the 1-minute chart (M1), using a trend-reversal strategy combined with deep data analysis to fully capitalize on favorable market movements.

Why choose BTC Ultimate Premium?

  • Start big or small: Designed to trade from as little as $50.
  • Simplified setup: Install and start using it quickly, without complications.
  • Advanced analysis: Combines trend and reversal reading with data processing that would be almost impossible for a human trader to perform alone.

Recommendations

  • Currency pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 minute)
  • Minimum deposit: $50
  • Account type: Hedged
  • Leverage: 1:100

Have precision and agility in the Bitcoin market.

BTC Ultimate Premium is designed to master the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, sparing you from tense, nerve-wracking moments.

It has been thoroughly tested to extract the maximum from the market, trading for you 24/7.

Fast support after purchase in four languages: English, Chinese, Russian, and Portuguese

By purchasing, you will be entitled to all future updates of the robot.

Any questions, please don’t hesitate to write in the “comments” section, and I’ll be happy to respond to you quickly.

Secure your license now at the lowest price and put Bitcoin to work in your favor.




