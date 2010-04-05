TrendMasterProEA

TrendMaster Pro EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It employs a robust trend-following methodology, making it ideal for capturing significant market moves in major forex pairs. Built with both performance and risk management in mind, it is an excellent tool for traders seeking to automate their strategy with a reliable and intelligent system. It is proper to work on Nasdaq and timeframe M5, and spread lower than 20 points.

Core Features & Capabilities:

1. Intelligent Trading Engine:

  • Dual EMA Crossover Strategy: Executes trades based on the crossover of a fast and a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a proven method for identifying trend direction.

  • Self-Optimizing System: The EA's standout feature. It can automatically test and optimize the EMA periods ( gFastPeriod ,  gSlowPeriod ) and trailing stop distance based on recent market performance (configurable time frame), ensuring it adapts to volatile, trending, or sideways markets.

  • Smart Trade Frequency Control: Includes a minimum time delay between orders ( InpMinSecondsBetweenOrders ) to prevent over-trading and avoid entering during minor market noise.

2. Comprehensive Risk Management Suite:

  • Percentage-Based Money Management: Calculates lot size dynamically as a percentage of your account balance ( InpLotSizePercent ), ensuring your risk scales appropriately with your account size.

  • Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable fixed Stop Loss ( InpSL_Points ) and Take Profit ( InpTP_Points ) levels on every trade to protect capital and lock in profits.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: An advanced trailing stop mechanism ( InpTrailingStopPoints ) that automatically moves the stop loss to breakeven and beyond once a trade is in profit, maximizing potential gains and protecting against reversals.

  • Lot Size Limits: Enforce minimum and maximum lot sizes ( InpMinLotSize ,  InpMaxLotSize ) to comply with your broker's rules or personal risk limits.

3. Real-Time Performance Dashboard:

  • Live Account Metrics: A clean, on-chart panel displays essential information in real-time: Account Balance, Floating Profit/Loss, and detailed performance analytics for Today, This Week, and This Month.

  • Advanced Performance Statistics: Track your strategy's health with key metrics like Profit Factor and Win Rate %, calculated from your closed trade history.

  • Visual Strategy Tools: The EA plots the two EMAs directly on your chart with clear labels, providing visual confirmation of its trading logic and signals.

4. Professional & Robust Operation:

  • Magic Number Identification: Uses a unique magic number ( InpMagic ) to manage only its own trades, allowing it to run alongside other EAs without conflict.

  • Automatic Chart Cleanup: Regularly removes old graphical objects (arrows, lines, texts) to keep your charts clean and prevent MT4 from slowing down.

  • Slippage Control: Configurable maximum slippage ( InpSlippage ) for order execution in fast-moving markets.

  • Detailed Logging: Provides comprehensive printouts in the Experts tab for debugging and monitoring every action the EA takes


