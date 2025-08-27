[Myfolio EA] – Portfolio Power

Trade smarter, not harder.

This package combines 10 fully automated Expert Advisors, each built with unique strategies and custom indicators, and unites them under a dashboard with integrated news filter for easy monitoring, optimization, and adjustment to any market condition.

What’s Inside

EURJPY → 2 strategies

EURUSD → 2 strategies

GBPJPY → 1 strategy

GBPUSD → 2 strategies

USDJPY → 1 strategy

XAUUSD (Gold) → 2 strategies

Each EA uses a different indicator set and trading rules, giving you true strategy diversification. You can run them separately per pair or combine them into one portfolio system—where the magic happens.

Why Portfolio Trading?

Lower drawdown by balancing multiple uncorrelated strategies

Higher overall profit potential compared to single EA use

Steadier equity curve even in volatile conditions

Works with a minimum balance of just $75

Key Features

Dashboard : Monitor all trades & EAs in each

News Filter : Avoid high-impact news traps automatically

Fully Customizable : Parameters, lot sizing, and risk settings

No Martingale, No Grid : Pure strategy-based trading, no gambling methods



Flexibility: Trade single pairs or run the full portfolio

Recommendations

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/5 without interruptions

While standard accounts are fine, for best performance use a RAW Spread or ECN account type

Always test on demo before going live

Who is this for?

Traders who want plug-and-play automation

Beginners (low entry balance required)

Experienced traders who understand the value of portfolio diversification

Anyone looking to reduce stress while boosting consistency

📈 Start with one EA, or unleash the full 10-EA portfolio package to experience the power of algorithmic diversification.



