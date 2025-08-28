KingCobraFX

KingCobraFX was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, King Cobra Mt4 supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. KingCobraFX  is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control. This adaptability makes the EA a powerful assistant, capable of reacting quickly to market changes, while ensuring the safety of your capital in the long run. The main goal of the King Cobra Mt4 system is safer and higher trading performance. After installing and configuring the expert mode, the system operates in fully automatic mode.

Features:

  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Small safe trades
  • Volatility detection

Broker

  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in spreads during volatility, consistently low spreads - around 3 to 10 for GPBUSD
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)
  • Recommended installation
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Pair: GBPUSD, EURAUD, USDCHF

Recommended installation

    • Install robot on ECN account with low spread at M5 timeframe
    • TimeFrames = 5M
    • MaxSpreads  = 10
    • Slippage = 3
    • HourOpen = 0
    • HourClose = 2
    • Lots = 0.01
    • Autolot = true
    • UseRisk = 0.5
    • StopLoss = 25
    • TakeProfit = 10
    • Kperiod  = 5
    • Dperiod  = 3
    • Slowing  = 3
    • BuyZone = 20
    • SellZone = 80
    • Comments = KingCobraFX 




    Avis 4
    Maynard Vera
    36
    Maynard Vera 2025.09.22 14:25 
     

    Great it started having trades some losing trades and some winning trades but overall profitable and safe. thanks author

    fulvio.vespasi
    146
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.09.06 18:10 
     

    I am testing the robot with real account with microlots 0.01. Till now the ea seems robust and good.Will monitor closely because it seems a EA with good potential and very reasonable price.

    shino1486
    232
    shino1486 2025.09.05 04:56 
     

    本稼働開始からまだ2日なので、ここまでのレポートです。 おすすめの3つの通貨をセットし、エントリーはEURAUDで2回ありました。どちらもプラスで終了。 2日間、3つの通貨で2回のエントリーですから、やたら打ちまくるEAより安心です。 TP10ppips、SL25pipsと決まっており、万が一の逆行でもまあ安心な気がします。 今後また変更があればUPします。

    Maynard Vera
    36
    Maynard Vera 2025.09.22 14:25 
     

    Great it started having trades some losing trades and some winning trades but overall profitable and safe. thanks author

    fulvio.vespasi
    146
    fulvio.vespasi 2025.09.06 18:10 
     

    I am testing the robot with real account with microlots 0.01. Till now the ea seems robust and good.Will monitor closely because it seems a EA with good potential and very reasonable price.

    Van Hoa Nguyen
    2594
    Réponse du développeur Van Hoa Nguyen 2025.09.07 01:43
    Thanks
    shino1486
    232
    shino1486 2025.09.05 04:56 
     

    本稼働開始からまだ2日なので、ここまでのレポートです。 おすすめの3つの通貨をセットし、エントリーはEURAUDで2回ありました。どちらもプラスで終了。 2日間、3つの通貨で2回のエントリーですから、やたら打ちまくるEAより安心です。 TP10ppips、SL25pipsと決まっており、万が一の逆行でもまあ安心な気がします。 今後また変更があればUPします。

    Van Hoa Nguyen
    2594
    Réponse du développeur Van Hoa Nguyen 2025.09.05 11:41
    Thanks bro
    smithgracebenjamint588
    54
    smithgracebenjamint588 2025.09.02 04:44 
     

    The backtest results showed that this was a potential robot and I decided to buy it at a very reasonable price

    Van Hoa Nguyen
    2594
    Réponse du développeur Van Hoa Nguyen 2025.09.05 11:42
    Thanks bro
