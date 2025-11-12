Evergreen EA

🌿 Evergreen EA Plus – Adaptive Donchian Breakout System

Evergreen EA Plus is a professional-grade, multi-pair Expert Advisor based on a refined Donchian Channel Breakout model. It blends classic trend-following logic with advanced risk control, adaptive volatility filters, and optional AI-driven modules for smarter trade allocation and scaling.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

  • Donchian Breakout Engine: Detects clean breakout structures using both Close- and High/Low-based cross confirmation.

  • ATR-based Stop & Trailing: Dynamic stop and trailing levels ensure consistent risk–reward alignment.

  • Composite Break-even System: Consolidates multi-entry positions and adjusts stops collectively for efficient management.

  • Multi-symbol operation: Trade multiple FX pairs simultaneously with lightweight, optimized logic.

💹 Position Management

  • AutoLot or FixedLot: Choose between fixed position size or fully dynamic risk-based calculation (%Risk).

  • Pyramiding Support: Add-on positions based on distance in ATR steps (adaptive to volatility).

  • Partial Close by R-multiple: Secure profits at predefined R-levels, leaving room for trend continuation.

  • Position Cap: Define a hard maximum number of concurrent positions per symbol.

🧠 Intelligent Modules (Optional)

  • Meta Predictor Layer: Integrates feature extraction and probability calibration for ML-assisted trade gating.

  • Bandit Optimizer: Contextual “arm” selector that dynamically tunes internal Donchian or risk parameters.

  • Allocator Module: Adjusts lot sizing based on predicted win probability – adds controlled smart-scaling.

🧰 Safety & Robustness

  • StopLevel and Margin Safety Checks before any order send or modify.

  • Auto-validation of SL distance to prevent broker “130” modification errors.

  • Spread & Cooldown Filters to avoid trades under unfavorable market conditions.

  • Comprehensive Debug Mode for precise strategy verification in backtests.

📊 Visualization

  • Minimalist real-time performance panel (or Comment-mode fallback).

  • Displays floating and realized P/L per symbol, unit counts, and live meta-probability when enabled.

  • Adaptive color scheme automatically matches your chart background for clarity.

🧩 Key Advantages

  • Fully MQL4-native, lightweight, and stable under multi-symbol testing.

  • Handles single-symbol or multi-pair execution with identical logic.

  • Optimized for bar-close execution, ensuring signal stability.

  • Highly modular: individual filters, AI layers, and gates can be toggled independently.

💡 Recommended Use

  • Best suited for swing or short-term trend trading on H1–H4 charts.

  • Works well on major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD).

  • Robust in both manual and automated backtesting environments.

  • Ideal for traders who value clarity, structure, and precision in algorithmic systems.

