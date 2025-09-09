SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE OF $599, 19 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE, THEN THERE WILL BE A PRICE INCREASE TO $899.

Live signals link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/holmsy96/seller

SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital – High Win Rate, Reversal Focused SmartReversal Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed by JDH Capital, designed specifically to trade market reversals instead of unreliable breakouts. The system uses a unique entry algorithm to identify exhaustion points where price is most likely to turn. To further increase precision, SmartReversal Pro incorporates a controlled grid mechanism, allowing for optimal entries and improving recovery potential without excessive risk exposure. The result is a trading system with a high win rate and strong profitability, unmatched by any other EA creator.

Key Features

Focused on reversal trading, not breakout chasing ,

High win rate with controlled risk and drawdown ,

Smart grid logic for improved entry and recovery ,

Automated money management: dynamic TP, SL, trailing stop, breakeven ,

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and major pairs ,

Supplied with ready-to-use set files for immediate deployment ,

Verified through backtests and live forward testing ,

Strategy Logic

Proprietary algorithm identifies high-probability reversal levels ,

Places an initial entry at the exhaustion point ,

If price extends, the controlled grid system activates to refine entry positioning ,

Dynamic exit management secures profits consistently across trades ,

Why SmartReversal Pro?

Developed by JDH Capital with a focus on sustainable profitability ,

A unique entry method targeting reversal probabilities with precision ,

Fully automated, plug-and-play setup with lifetime updates and ongoing support ,

Start trading with SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital today and gain access to a proven, reversal-focused system designed for consistent results in both personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Recommended minimum balance is $1,000 USD.