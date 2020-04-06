GEN Shadow Moon

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature.

Features

Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.

Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events. Moon-Based Price Triggers: An additional option to trigger signals based on a price comparison between two consecutive moon events (higher or lower).

An additional option to trigger signals based on a price comparison between two consecutive moon events (higher or lower). Flexible Risk Management: Supports automatic lot sizing based on an equity risk percentage or the use of a fixed lot size.

Supports automatic lot sizing based on an equity risk percentage or the use of a fixed lot size. Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: SL/TP settings can be configured in fixed points or automatically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) value.

SL/TP settings can be configured in fixed points or automatically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) value. Trailing Stop: A feature that progressively locks in profit as the price moves favorably.

A feature that progressively locks in profit as the price moves favorably. Visual Markers: Displays moon symbols and changes the chart's background color to provide instant visual feedback on active trading positions.

How It Works

Moon Phase Calculation: The EA calculates the current Moon phase based on a reference "New Moon" date specified in the input. Signal Detection: On every new bar, the EA checks if one of the four selected signal triggers (New Moon, Full Moon, higher price, or lower price) has been met. Position Management: If a signal is detected, the EA will close all existing positions opened by itself to avoid multiple open trades before executing a new position. Trade Execution: The EA calculates the optimal lot size based on the defined risk management rules (fixed lot or percentage-based risk) and executes a Buy or Sell order with the calculated SL and TP. Active Position Management: Once an order is open, the EA will manage the position, including activating the trailing stop function if enabled.

Input Parameters (Main Settings)

Setting Brief Settings Description Moon Phase Settings Reference Date: The start date for the moon cycle calculation.

The start date for the moon cycle calculation. Signal Triggers: Define which moon event will trigger Buy and Sell signals. Lot Sizing & Risk Automatic Lot Sizing: Option to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage.

Option to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage. Risk Percentage: The percentage of equity to risk per trade (if using automatic lots).

The percentage of equity to risk per trade (if using automatic lots). Fixed Lot: The lot size if automatic lots are disabled.

The lot size if automatic lots are disabled. Max Lot: An upper limit for the lot size. Trade Settings Stop Loss & Take Profit: The SL and TP distances in points (if not using ATR).

The SL and TP distances in points (if not using ATR). Magic Number: A unique number to manage this EA's positions.

A unique number to manage this EA's positions. Slippage: The maximum allowed price deviation during execution. Automatic SL/TP (ATR) Use ATR: Enable to automatically calculate SL/TP based on ATR.

Enable to automatically calculate SL/TP based on ATR. ATR Period: The period for the ATR calculation.

The period for the ATR calculation. ATR Multiplier: The multipliers to determine the SL and TP distance from the ATR. Visual & Trailing Stop Settings Trailing Stop: Enable to follow the price and lock in profit.

Enable to follow the price and lock in profit. Start & Stop Points: The distance in points to start and trail the stop.

The distance in points to start and trail the stop. Visuals: Displays moon symbols and changes the chart's background color to indicate the position direction.

Visual Markers & Feedback

GEN Shadow Moon provides immediate visual feedback directly on the chart: