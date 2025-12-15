NH Moving Average Convergence Divergence MACD
Experts
Nezir Hyka
Version: 1.3
NH Average Directional Index ADX
The NH Average Directional Index ADX is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify and trade trend reversals in the financial markets. Using the Average Directional Index (ADX) along with its +DI and -DI lines, this EA detects strong trends and reversals, executing trades based on clear, indicator-driven signals. It provides traders with a fully automated solution for trend-following and reversal trading.
How It Works:
The EA monitors the ADX indicator to assess market strength and trend direction:
Trend Detection: ADX measures the strength of a trend, with a user-defined threshold (default: 25).
Directional Signal: +DI and -DI lines indicate the market direction:
+DI > -DI: bullish trend potential
-DI > +DI: bearish trend potential
Entry Logic:
Buy Position: opened when +DI crosses above -DI and ADX is above the threshold.
Sell Position: opened when -DI crosses above +DI and ADX is above the threshold.
Exit Logic:
Positions are closed automatically when a trend reversal occurs, identified by the opposite DI crossover while ADX remains above the threshold.
