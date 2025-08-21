GEN Sessions Volume Profile

Developer: Gede Egi

GEN Sessions Volume Profile is an MT5 indicator designed to display the volume distribution for each trading session (daily) in the form of a Volume Profile. With this tool, traders can easily see at which price levels the highest trading activity has occurred during a session, making it easier to identify key market areas.

The indicator automatically plots Session Boxes, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Value Area zones, providing a clear view of market structure and high-volume levels that may act as strong support or resistance. In addition, it features a live session profile, allowing traders to track the evolving volume distribution of the ongoing session in real time.

With fully customizable settings such as resolution, profile style, colors, and volume type (tick volume or real volume), this indicator adapts to different trading strategies. Whether you are a day trader focusing on intraday levels or a swing trader looking for high-probability support and resistance zones, GEN Sessions Volume Profile can significantly enhance your market analysis and trading decisions.