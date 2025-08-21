Space Bubble is a reversal-trend predictor, the indicator uses price action alongside mean revision logic to generate buy and sell arrow signals, to trade you need to take trades near important zones (Support and Resistance) and once in a trade place your sell trade SL above recent swing high and TP on recent swing low, vice verse for buy trades.

The indicator is just a tool, you are the star of the show!

NOTE: default settings are very reliable but playing around with indicator periods will give nice results.