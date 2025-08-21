Space Bubble

5

Space Bubble is a reversal-trend predictor, the indicator uses price action alongside mean revision logic to generate buy and sell arrow signals, to trade you need to take trades near important zones (Support and Resistance) and once in a trade place your sell trade SL above recent swing high and TP on recent swing low, vice verse for buy trades.

The indicator is just a tool, you are the star of the show!

NOTE: default settings are very reliable but playing around with indicator periods will give nice results.

Avis 1
bryan555
14
bryan555 2025.09.10 14:06 
 

Hi this space bubble doesnt seem to produce or signal alerts even though alerts on in the indicator settings and will only paint an arrow on the chart if you refresh the indicator overtime manually. Can you fix it? thanks

Produits recommandés
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicateurs
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Objectif principal: "Pin Bars" est conçu pour détecter automatiquement les barres pin sur les graphiques des marchés financiers. Une barre d'épingle est une bougie avec un corps caractéristique et une longue queue, qui peut signaler un renversement ou une correction de tendance. Comment ça marche: L'indicateur analyse chaque bougie sur le graphique, déterminant la taille du corps, de la queue et du nez de la bougie. Lorsqu'une barre d'épingle correspondant à des paramètres prédéfinis est détec
FREE
PZ Lopez Impulse
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (2)
Indicateurs
Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue histogram represents the bullish impulse The red histogram represents the bearish impulse The
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicateurs
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Candle GAP   est un outil essentiel pour les traders utilisant   les stratégies de Gap Trading   car il identifie automatiquement les écarts de bougie pour chaque jour de la semaine. Un écart fait référence à une différence de niveau de prix entre la clôture et l'ouverture de deux jours consécutifs. Cet indicateur reconnaît quatre types de schémas d'écart : commun, de rupture, de continuation et d'épuisement. En incorporant cet indicateur dans n'importe quel graphique, les traders
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Previous day week high low
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicateurs
Its an indicator that will show you Previous day high Previous day low Previous week high Previous week low You can set how many days of history you would like to see for previous day high low and previous week high low Currently 30 days of PDH/L will be marked 4 weeks of PWH/L will be marked You can change it from indicator settings. Dates are shown at marking lines to identify which date does that marking belongs to. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide yo
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicateurs
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
FREE
Fractal Divergence Channel
Ihor Herasko
Indicateurs
Fractal Divergence Channel is based on the fractal divergence patterns , representing them in the form of a channel with the borders changing the moment the next pattern appears. The upper border of the channel corresponds to the upper part of the last found bearish fractal divergence pattern. The lower border of the channel is the lower part of the last found bullish pattern (see screenshot 1). Compared to the FractalDivergence_Patterns indicator, the channel version has the same parameters wit
FREE
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicateurs
QuantumAlert CCI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Indicateurs
Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L’indicateur Liquidity Pools est un outil avancé qui identifie et marque les zones de liquidité potentielles sur le graphique en analysant les zones de hauts et bas avec des touches fréquentes de mèches, le nombre de revisites et le volume échangé dans chaque zone. Cet outil offre aux tr
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Plus de l'auteur
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
basé sur l'indicateur zigzag, l'indicateur de canal haut bas zigzag est un outil pour alerter le trader d'un changement de tendance, il est d'une grande utilité comme il donnera une alerte précoce d'un changement dans la tendance actuelle, l'indicateur dispose d'une option multi-périodes pour échanger des délais plus élevés ou plus bas. canal sur la période actuelle, cet indicateur est un ajout à votre système/stratégie et peut être utilisé de manière autonome pour trader, mais nous vous recomma
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
TMA Stochastic est un indicateur basé sur un oscillateur stochastique et un indicateur de bandes tma, cet indicateur est basé sur une stratégie d'inversion. Période recommandée : 15 ans et plus Paramètres recommandés : valeurs plus faibles pour le scalping, valeurs plus élevées pour le swing trading =================================================== ===================== Paramètres : historique tma : combien de barres reviennent pour afficher les bandes tma sur stochastique Période K (st
TMA StochasticLimited
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  WORKS ONLY ON EURUSD , GET THE FULL VERSION :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108378 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochas
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Experts
Ambitious Dragon EA est un conseiller expert conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur une période de 1 million d'euros. La logique derrière cela est basée sur l'ouverture des ordres en utilisant une stratégie mixte, cela signifie que l'EA utilise une logique de couverture ainsi que le taux de gain et de perte calculé et donc l'EA décidera d'ouvrir les transactions ou de les ignorer, puisque l'EA est une stratégie mixte. par exemple, il peut avoir un DD énorme si le fichier d'ensemble agressif es
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Seulement 10 exemplaires au prix actuel après quoi le prix sera de 90$ Basé sur l'enveloppe et le tma avec des flèches, l'indicateur Bands Sniper est un indicateur polyvalent car il montre un support et une résistance dynamiques et donne également des signaux d'entrée sous forme de flèches d'achat et de vente. Les paramètres par défaut sont basés sur une période de 1 heure, contactez après l'achat pour un guide complet. Règles d'entrée : ACHETER : 1.La bougie se ferme en dessous des deux ba
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
SuperOsma Arrow est un indicateur basé sur Osma supertrend qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente, l'indicateur n'est pas repeint et il est livré avec un tableau de bord qui affiche les statistiques des signaux. Période recommandée :15 ans et plus Acheter : La flèche d'achat apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. Vendre : la flèche de vente apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. =======================
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
un indicateur de trading binaire basé sur le croisement 3ma avec macd, il donne des signaux d'achat et de vente à l'ouverture de la barre et il ne repeint ni ne peint en arrière l'indicateur ne se concentre pas sur un taux de victoire élevé car il est conçu pour le trading de martingale, l'indicateur se concentre sur le nombre de signaux perdants le plus bas d'affilée. Stratégie : Le dépôt minimum est de 1 000 unités, nous commençons le trading avec 1 unité (la taille de la transaction est de 1
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur 3 stratégies croisées de moyennes mobiles, la flèche statistique donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec tp et sl en points dessinés sur le graphique, elle est livrée avec un tableau de bord de back-test qui montre le taux de victoire et le nombre de transactions clôturées, combien ont gagné, combien ont perdu, bénéfices finaux réalisés, l'indicateur imprime une flèche à côté de tp et sl sur BAR OPEN, et il donne une pré-alerte. Les paramètres sont affichés dans la capture d'écran d
Ambitious Donchian
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work. Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart. features : 1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings. 2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your input
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Arrow est un indicateur de flèche pour mt4 basé sur la stratégie des indicateurs RSI et Demarker. la stratégie est adaptée aux marchés en tendance, mais fonctionne également sur des marchés variés, surtout si elle est utilisée pour le scalping Délai recommandé : quelconque Modules complémentaires recommandés : 200 SMA L'indicateur Supreme Arrow ne repeint pas et le signal n'est pas retardé.
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur l'indicateur de chaîne TV atr, l'indicateur Supreme Channel est une bande de support et de résistance dynamique qui donne au trader une indication sur un renversement potentiel de la tendance actuelle. Délai recommandé : 15 M et plus Paramètres recommandés : Par défaut, mais le trader peut choisir de les modifier si nécessaire. Paramètres : 1. Longueur du canal 2. Bande passante (la distance entre les deux lignes de canal) 3.Multiplicateur (multiplicateur de valeur ATR) 4. Affic
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Diamond est un indicateur multi-périodes basé sur une stratégie d'inversion et de trading de tendance, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les signaux ne sont pas retardés, l'indicateur donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec alerte. l'indicateur dispose de 2 modes de signal qui peuvent être choisis parmi (utiliser la meilleure entrée comme diamants), s'il est réglé sur vrai, l'indicateur filtrera les signaux en mode normal et donnera le meilleur possible comme signal de
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme EmaCross est un indicateur basé sur deux moyennes mobiles exponentielles croisées, il génère des flèches d'achat et de vente basées sur le croisement ema et il donne une alerte sur l'apparition du signal, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les flèches ne sont pas retardées, l'indicateur a un rapide Panneau de changement de période ema où le commerçant peut modifier les valeurs ema sans accéder aux paramètres de l'indicateur, le panneau est mobile. ==========================
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme TrendHisto est un indicateur de tendance qui donne des signaux de tendance à la baisse et à la hausse, l'indicateur agit comme un histogramme, l'indicateur ne repeint/peint pas/retarde. Stratégie Achat d'échange : l'histogramme passe au-dessus de 0,65, nous ouvrons l'achat, quant à la sortie, vous pouvez soit sortir lorsque l'histogramme atteint le niveau 0,70, soit bien sortir. Commerce de vente : l'histogramme passe en dessous de -0,65, nous ouvrons le commerce d'achat, quant à la
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary Sniper est un indicateur mt4 qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur a une approche différente, Pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne retarde le signal. RÈGLES D'ENTRÉE : 1. APPEL (ACHETER), Lorsqu'une bougie rouge se ferme avec la couleur de la barre de tireur d'élite binaire sur le vert après qu'elle soit rouge. (premier retournement de couleur) 2. METTRE (VENDRE), Lorsqu'une bougie verte se ferme avec u
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Indicateurs
StalkeR Arrow est un indicateur de flèche qui donne un signal d'achat et de vente sur la barre ouverte/intra-bar, cet indicateur est basé sur les modèles d'action des prix et les fractales. cet indicateur donne tp et sl pour chaque signal d'achat et de vente, les tp et sl se présentent sous forme de lignes au-dessus et en dessous de chaque signal, ils s'étendent jusqu'à ce qu'un nouveau signal soit formé cet indicateur a un panneau/tableau de bord de backtesting qui donne des statistiques de v
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Star est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur la barre ouverte ou intra barre et il a une marque jaune qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvrir
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Super Entry est un indicateur de type flèche tout-en-un dans lequel il donne des signaux longs et courts seuls, des niveaux tp et sl basés sur la valeur ATR et pouvant être modifiés et modifiés. Cet indicateur fournit un panneau de backtesting qui affiche le taux de victoire et d'autres statistiques. donner une idée claire du niveau de précision attendu. cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne repeint et le signal arrive à la barre ouverte sans délai. Paramètres : réglages : valeurs des indicateurs
Gold Mystery
Abdulkarim Karazon
Experts
L’ea Gold Mystery est un bot basé sur le trading de tendance qui utilise plusieurs indicateurs personnalisés qui sont intégrés dans son code pour déterminer les opportunités d’achat et de vente, cet ea fonctionne très bien sur l’or et est testé sur une période de 5 mois d’or, mais il peut être utilisé sur d’autres paires, mais des tests plus approfondis sont alors nécessaires. L’ea utilise deux méthodes pour fermer un signal : 1. TP/SL dans la multiplication des valeurs ATR, cela fera en sort
Filtrer:
bryan555
14
bryan555 2025.09.10 14:06 
 

Hi this space bubble doesnt seem to produce or signal alerts even though alerts on in the indicator settings and will only paint an arrow on the chart if you refresh the indicator overtime manually. Can you fix it? thanks

Abdulkarim Karazon
10402
Réponse du développeur Abdulkarim Karazon 2025.09.10 14:37
hi my friend,,i updated the version of the indicator and fixed all issues, please update.
Répondre à l'avis