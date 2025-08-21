Titan Gold AI
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading
Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.
Key Features
Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD).
Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York.
Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts.
Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protection.
Intelligent position averaging with trend filtering.
Flexible settings for both beginners and professional traders.
Usage Notes
Can be started with small capital and scaled up with disciplined risk management.
Results depend on market conditions and trader discipline—profits are not guaranteed.
Backtesting and forward testing are recommended to optimize parameters for your strategy.
Safety Features
Spread filtering to avoid volatile conditions.
Maximum open positions limit to reduce exposure.
Advanced protection against market reversals.