EA KamXela
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 2.99
- Activations: 15
EA KamXela - Professional Trading Advisor for Gold Trading
Advanced automated trading system specially designed for GOLD trading on M5 timeframe.
The advisor is designed for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy. It executes trades based on price behavior analysis, ensuring stable and scalable deposit growth.
System characteristics:
- Trading instrument: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe: M5
- Trading style: automatic scalping
- Minimum capital: 1000$-1500$
Main features:
- Fully automatic, no experience required
- Adapts to market changes
- Built-in risk management system
- Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
Recommended environment:
- MetaTrader 4 platform
- VPS hosting for stable real-time trading
