ELI Trigger AM
- Indicateurs
- Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 18 août 2025
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the leading indicator Ehlers, created by John Ehlers.
As the name suggests, this indicator should have high sensitivity and give early signals.
The user can independently change the parameter for the sensitivity of the indicator.
The indicator gives two types of signal: a signal of the beginning of a new trend; a signal of weakening of the current trend.
Namely: when the histogram crosses the zero value - this is a signal of the beginning of a new trend; when the histogram changes its value without crossing zero - this is a signal of weakening of the current trend.
- alpha1 - upper sensitivity threshold;
- alpha2 - lower sensitivity threshold.
Attention:
It should be taken into account that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that were effective in the past will be effective in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account on the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
