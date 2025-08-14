Tidal Gold
Tidal Gold is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Moving Averages, ADX, and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for XAUUSD (Gold) H1 timeframe.
Main Features:
- No Martingale.
- No Averaging.
- No Grid.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA.
- Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.
- Allow Hedging - If false, EA only sent one order at a time.
- Stop Loss - Fixed Stop loss for each order.
- Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit for each order.
- Basket TP ($) - Averaging basket take profit of buy or sell orders in account currency (zero value means disabled). '
- Trailing Stop Loss - Dragging stop loss to the previous high/low bar at SL distance.
- Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.
