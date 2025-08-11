Kyron

NO DLL NEEDED !

KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.

Produits recommandés
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Experts
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Fipoy Master Pro
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
Experts
Fipoy Master Pro – Smart Order Block EA for MT5 Launch Price: $299 (Next: $399) | Final Price: $2499 Fipoy Master Pro is an advanced MT5 EA that trades Order Block setups with Fibonacci confirmation. Built with smart money concepts and full auto-management, it features a premium dashboard, smart risk control, and real-time performance stats. Key Features: Order Block + Fibonacci-based entries Auto/Fix lot sizing Smart Panel for real-time stats Custom trading hours Full TP/SL/trailing automation
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fl
Arbitrage Forex Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Sure, here's a description: Introducing the Arbitrage Forex Scalper Expert Advisor - your ultimate solution for precise and lightning-fast trading in the forex market. Designed with cutting-edge algorithmic technology, this expert advisor (EA) empowers traders with the ability to capitalize on micro price differentials across various currency pairs, effortlessly exploiting arbitrage opportunities. Built upon years of meticulous research and development, the Arbitrage Forex Scalper EA operates
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choi
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Nova Bot AUD
Cem Ummak
5 (1)
Experts
Meet Nova Trading Bot Nova is a powerful automated trading system that combines hedge and grid strategies. It adapts intelligently to market conditions and manages your trades with discipline, precision, and efficiency — all on your behalf. Key Features That Put You Ahead: Hybrid Strategy: Nova merges hedge and grid mechanics into a balanced and effective structure. While optimized for AUD pairs (with a focus on AUDCAD), it can be easily customized for other pairs. Full User Control: All setti
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
Gold Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Gold Emperor Pro – La solution de trading ultime pour XAUUSD Gold Emperor Pro est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD sur l'unité de temps M5 . Il combine six stratégies indépendantes, intelligentes et robustes travaillant ensemble pour saisir des opportunités à haute probabilité et exécuter des transactions avec précision. Il suffit d'attacher l'EA à XAUUSD (M5) , de désactiver Fixed Lot , et de laisser Gold Emperor Pro s'occuper du reste. Of
TW Scalper Robot MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT5 : Un robot de scalping professionnel pour l’or (XAUUSD) Vous cherchez un moyen intelligent et fiable de maximiser vos profits sur le marché de l’or ? TW Scalper Robot MT5 est un expert advisor puissant, spécialement conçu pour le scalping de l’or. En combinant trois indicateurs avancés avec des algorithmes de trading précis, il vous aide à capter les tendances du marché comme un professionnel. Avec ses stratégies intégrées de gestion du risque, chaque trade est exécuté en t
Min Max CandleBot
Felipe Lisboa
Experts
EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis. Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play. Strategy Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe. Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits Multi currency, without any restrictions Settings available Start time to open operations
EA Valhalla
Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
4 (2)
Experts
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries? Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade? EA VALHALLA was made for you! With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries! The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management. With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4. Download and test in DEMO account right now! https://bit.ly/3fO07eA Benefits: It stric
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
CCI swing scalper
Pavel Golovko
5 (1)
Experts
Check out the new pull back strategy Expert Advisor that I'm working on right now. Get it while it's still free! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97610 Before you buy this expert adviser I strongly recommend to download FREE DEMO and test it in your Strategy tester few times. When you are satisfied with the results, you can come back to this page to buy full version for your real account. This expert adviser was designed specifically for Volatility 75 index ( VIX75 ), also shows outst
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Unbeatable hunter for xaueur
Fahd Hammoune
Experts
Discover the unbeatable Hunter for XAUEUR, the ultimate trading robot specializing in XAUEUR. If you are looking for a complete solution to maximize your profits while preserving your capital, look no further.  Many talk about a robot that opens positions, but few talk about a sound strategy to protect your capital during market reversals. This is where the unbeatable Hunter for XAUEUR stands out. Equipped with a dynamic stop loss based on supports and resistances, this robot intelligently adju
Alpha Trigger
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
Seek And Find
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Seek And Find — Adaptive Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Seek the Pattern. Find the Opportunity. Seek And Find is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor that combines a structured grid strategy with dynamic market analysis. It identifies price consolidation zones using a bar-based channel system and activates a calculated order sequence when optimal conditions are met — all without relying on external indicators. Whether the market trends or ranges, this EA is built to adapt, manage ris
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Emerald EA Builder
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Welcome to Emerald - EA Builder! Emerald - EA Builder is a simple, effective, fast and powerful expert advisor for you to build and automatize your strategies in Metatrader 5 for every single financial instrument (forex, stocks, futures). Blog posts about the EA: FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions  (latest update: jun 25, 2024) Emerald EA Builder - An introduction to a strategy maker If you don't know how to code, this EA simplifies the process and let's you create as many strategies as you wa
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
LekimdiKator
Alexandro Matos
Utilitaires
PRICE RANGE CALCULATOR TRUST IN MY PRICES, BELIEVE, FAITH! Follow our videos on Youtube daily on the Lekimdikator Live! Lekimdikator calculates the best prices in the markets to enter or leave Use in conjunction with your favorite indicator! Learn how to trade on stock exchanges, Forex, Shares, Stock Options, Foreign Exchange, Investment Funds, Real Estate Funds or any market that has access to MetaTrader 5 with Lekimdikator It is a Tool for novice or experienced traders, everyone needs to use
The Cube Bars Brasil
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Full Description What is TheCubeBars? TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers: Instant visualization of volume strength in each candle Testimonials "After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout hit rate improved by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader "Finally a volume indicato
The Cube Bars Forex
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
TheCubeBars - Colored Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Full Description What is TheCubeBars? TheCubeBars is a revolutionary indicator that transforms volume visualization in MetaTrader 5, coloring candles according to the intensity of the tick volume. Developed by Ethernal, it offers: Instant visualization of the volume strength in each candle Testimonials "After I started using TheCubeBars, my breakout success rate increased by 40%!" - Ricardo F., Professional Trader "Finally a vol
RaSunGod
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! #property description "  RÁ – WHY RÁ ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  ADX with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable settings for any trading style" #property description "  CREATED BY TOMAS LEKIM "
The Cube Theory Indicator
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
Paint Pattern Candle
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
PaintPatternCandle - The Most Advanced Candlestick Pattern Indicator on the Market Detailed Description (300+ Lines) What is PaintPatternCandle? PaintPatternCandle is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and colors 13 candlestick patterns in real time. Developed by ETHERNAL, it transforms your technical analysis into an intuitive visual process, highlighting buy and sell opportunities with vibrant colors. Unique Features 13 Recognized Patterns: E
IsisQueen
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
ISIS Indicator - The Power of Moving Average Crossovers for Accurate Trading ISIS Indicator Overview ISIS is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify accurate buy (BUY) and sell (SELL) signals based on the crossover of two configurable moving averages. It is designed to be used in conjunction with the OSIRIS robot, but can also be applied manually by traders looking for trend-based strategies. With a smart combination of a fast moving average (Fast MA) and a sl
Osyrys
Alexandro Matos
Experts
Gain Consistency in the Markets with Osiris A ​​Highly Accurate Automated System Based on Intelligent Moving Averages and Advanced Risk Management!" Trend Following: Ideal for volatile pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD Osiris is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade on Forex, Indices and Metals, combining: 2 Customizable Moving Averages in subwindow to identify trends with precision. Only trades on Tomas Lekim's CUBE THEORY prices Dynamic Horizontal Lines that hig
H4des
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! A Stunning Description to Sell Hades EA "HADES EA" – The Robot of the Forex Gods! Dominate the market with HADES, the Expert Advisor designed to trade like a true Forex God! Combining intelligent moving average strategies with advanced risk management, HADES is designed to maximize profits while protecting your capital. WHY HADES? Proven Strategy – MA crossover with thousandths filter for precise entries Time Control – Trade only at the best times or 24 hours,
The Cube Regressions
Alexandro Matos
Indicateurs
Product Name: The Cube Regressions - The Oracle of Future Trends Predict the Market with Surgical Precision - Advanced Regression Technology The indicator that projects price movements 5 minutes ahead  Full Description: Unlock the power of predictive analysis with ANHURIX PRO, a revolutionary indicator based on: Military Linear Regression - Algorithm developed for special forces in the financial market Precision Scatter Analysis - Identify turning points based on historical data Re
AnubisTheGuardian
Alexandro Matos
Experts
#property description " ANUBIS – WHY ANUBIS ?" #property description " YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description " CCI INDICATOR FOR TRIGGERS with thousands of filters for precise entries" #property description " Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose!" #property description " Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description " Customizable ATR BASED STOPS settings for any trading style" #property description " CREATED BY
Demiurgo
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! DEMIURGO — The Market Architect Demiurgo is more than an Expert Advisor — it’s a market architect, designed to build trades with precision, discipline, and adaptability. Named after the ancient concept of the Demiurge, the creator who shapes order from chaos, this EA uses layered Moving Average strategies, dynamic lot sizing, and time-based control to turn volatile price action into structured profit opportunities. Key Features Controlled Operation Hours — Activate on
Aeth3r
Alexandro Matos
Experts
AETHER – Dual Matrix Adaptive Trading System AETHER is a unique Expert Advisor that combines two independent matrices to map the market: Price Matrix: Precise division of the price into thousandths to find strategic reversal or continuation points. Time Matrix: Intelligent segmentation of the chart into time columns, adapting the strategy to the asset and timeframe in use. 100% automated trading Compatible with any asset and timeframe Integrated dashboard showing: Open positions E
Enoch
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! English Description (for MQL5 Market) Title : ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading Description : ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency. With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system , ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account , protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities. ️ Main Features : Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Los
EnkY
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "  ENKI – WHY ENKI ?" #property description "  YOU CAN START WITH LITTLE AND MAKE A LOT OF PROFIT" #property description "  SAR PARABOLIC  with thousandths filter for precise entries" #property description "  Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose! " #property description "  Resets lot size when targets are reached" #property description "  Customizable setting
Centundecim
Alexandro Matos
Experts
NO DLL NEEDED ! Centundecim Automata Negotiationis Strategia mathematica a gradibus numericis universalibus inspirata Centundecim Automata Negotiationis est Consiliarius Peritus plene automatus qui pretia in millesimis identificat et negotiationes in punctis mathematice pertinentibus in charta aperit. Proprietates principales: Inscriptiones in incitamentis numericis (L1–L6) fundatae, sine indicibus externis. Gestio voluminis automatica: magnitudinem partis ad bilancium et marginem praest
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis