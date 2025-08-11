Kyron
- Experts
- Alexandro Matos
- Version: 2.4
- Mise à jour: 12 août 2025
- Activations: 5
NO DLL NEEDED !
KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.