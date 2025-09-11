D Destroyer Dual MT5
- Experts
- Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 11 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
EA Overview
Symbol/Timeframe: USDJPY M5
Recommended Initial Deposit: $800
Reference Target: Over $11,000 in net profit (simple interest, backtest over the last 5 years)
Profit Factor: 1.70
EA Features
This EA is distinguished by its “Stealth Hedge” function, an innovative system that does not place visible stop orders on the market but instead monitors price levels and executes hedge positions at the right timing.
Key Functions
Dual Strategy System
-
Strategy A: ADX-based trend following
-
Strategy B: Multi-indicator reversal
Stealth Technology
-
Ghost Balloon: Market observation with virtual positions
-
Stealth Hedge: Invisible hedge protection hidden from the market
Advanced Risk Management
-
Dynamic lot size calculation for compounding
-
Emergency stop function
-
Margin safety protection
-
Advanced trailing stop
Filtering Functions
-
Time filter
-
Volatility filter
-
Technical indicator filters
Technical Specifications
-
MT5 only (MQL5)
-
Supports both 5-digit and 3-digit brokers
-
Fully automated trading
-
Real-time monitoring system
Public Signal
For accurate live performance, please refer to this signal:
Backtest Report
-
Simple interest, 5 years (Aug 2020 – Aug 2025)
Version History
-
V1.01: Full stealth stop orders implemented. Added random order timing and humanization delay functions.
-
V1.08: Updated to operate with only one user-defined magic number.
Live Account
Currently in preparation.
⚠️ Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please manage your own risks when using this EA.