MonsterReverse
- Indicateurs
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 2.10
- Mise à jour: 23 août 2025
Monster reverse is a reverse trading indicator that gives powerful reversal points trades that have high probability to hit, the indicator doesn't repaint and signal is not delayed.
Note : please combine the indicator with your system for best experience with the indicator
indicator parameters :
1.signal periods
2.bands periods
3.arrow colors
4.alerts
