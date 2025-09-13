PrimAI Power MT5

PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used.


Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, actionable terms.


Tired of False Promises? Meet PrimAI Power.

So-called “AI-driven” tools often fail to live up to their promises, but PrimAI Power is different. It’s powered by real GPT technology, enabling it to gather comprehensive market data, generate forecasts, and provide detailed insights. Every recommendation is backed by sophisticated analysis — no guesswork, no gimmicks.


Trading Decision Flow.

  • First, PrimAI Power detects current trend on a higher timeframe.
  • Second, it waits for a pullback on a lower timeframe, near the Support / Resistance or consolidation zone.
  • Third, it makes sure that TP to SL ratio is at least 2:1.
  • Finally, it confirms the decision with AI.


What makes PrimAI Power different.

  • High Win Ratio: over 85% win ratio during last 5 years.
  • High TP:SL ratio: minimum 2:1 Profit/Loss ratio for every trade.
  • No Grid or Martingale: no dangerous trading tactics are used.
  • FIFO and Netting compatible: only one trade at a time -makes it FIFO and Netting Accounts compatible.
  • Low leverage required: this trading system does not require high margin - you can use accounts with as small leverage as 1:30.
  • Low initial deposit required: you can start with just 300-500$ per trading pair.
  • OpenAI API keys INCLUDED: you do not need to create your own developer's account with OpenAI and pay for tokens. It is all taken care of and is included into the EA price.
  • Easy Setup: it is ready to go from the box. No need to search for "magic" set files. No need for complicated installation.
  • Professional Support: if you have any question before or after purchase - I am here, listening.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price with $100 increment after every 5 copies sold. The final price will be $1499.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


You have to allow webrequests to OpenAI resources in MetaTrader settings. See screenshots for more information.


Inputs

Trades Magic # - specifies the name / number of the currently used Profile and serves as a magic number for all EA's trades. It MUST be set different for EVERY instance (even with the same chart symbol) of the EA running in your terminal.

Use AI - allows disabling AI for those who are not ready for the next century yet :).


VPS

PrimAI Power can work on both MQL5 VPS and "normal" VPSs with desktop access.


Recommended Setup

I recommend selecting 2-3 ForEx pairs which are less correlated and start with default settings. Avoid exotics and pairs with big spread.


Limitations

Not all countries / locations are allowed to access OpenAI resources. From some locations OpenAI API will not work. You can check if your location is allowed by trying to check ChatGPT on OpenAI website. If you can access this webpage https://chat.openai.com/ everything should work properly.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make PrimAI Power even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 12+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

