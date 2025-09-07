Unique Fighter MT5

5

Unique Fighter is a flexible Expert Advisor that gives traders a high degree of freedom in choosing their preferred balance between risk and profit.

It is timeframe-independent but was specifically developed for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) M5 chart


Setting for Eur/Usd - > check comments


Further Forex pairs will added soon!


The core strategy is based on retesting breakout zones after a pullback. However, not every breakout automatically triggers a buy or sell signal for a reversal. In addition to the pullback distance, several conditions must be met regarding the breakout candle itself and the subsequent candles before trades are opened.


The first order is generated as a single order with a defined TP. Depending on the profit close method and price movement, the EA becomes a smart grid EA with a wide range of martingale options to choose from. AI is not used here, but rather solid chart technical analysis.



For backtesting, please use the set files in the comments !


Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAU/USD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread 
  • Broker: Designed on Vantage Fx , any other
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30 (recommended 1:500)
  • Account Mode: Hedge

What Makes Unique Fighter Unique?


Unlike standard Martingale or Averaging EAs, Unique Fighter introduces a more dynamic approach:

  • The EA doesn't wait until all order reached the profit value to close positions. Instead, it allows partial closures during swings, even while an order cycle is still active.
  • This trading style increases the frequency of trades and helps maximize profits.
  • Nearly all parameters can be optimized individually for both buy and sell directions, giving traders the ability to adjust risk tolerance precisely to their own needs.


For those who prefer the classic approach, a standard averaging mode (closing all orders together) is also included!


Important Notes


      This is not a Plug-and-Play EA.

  • Results can vary significantly from broker to broker. The default settings provided may not deliver the same performance on every account. Please write me if you need support or in case of questions how to set up the EA.
  • We strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account for a few weeks with your broker before moving to live trading. This will help you understand the EA’s logic and compare backtest results with live/demo performance.
  • After purchase, you will receive several basic configuration files. These may need further fine-tuning depending on your broker. Full support for installation and setup is provided.


This is an honest product, presented with both its strengths and limitations.

No developer can foresee every possible market condition. Depending on your personal risk tolerance, you may achieve substantial profits—but losses are equally possible. Trade responsibly, only invest capital you are prepared to lose, and always adjust risk settings according to your goals.


Past performance of Unique Fighter is not a guarantee of future results.

By using EA, you act on your own responsibility!


For backtesting, please use the set files in the comments !


If you encounter problems during setup or do not achieve positive results despite using the provided set files, send me a private message and I will assist you.


Avis 2
patrickdrew
2560
patrickdrew 2025.09.22 08:25 
 

After only a couple of days testing... doing very well.

I will update.

