The Bot Btc

TheBotBTC – The Bitcoin Scalping Specialist
TheBotBTC was specifically developed for the highly volatile Bitcoin market and uses advanced probability analysis to detect potential short-term pullbacks. The bot continuously monitors market behavior and calculates, several times per minute, the probability of an upcoming retracement. Only when multiple conditions are confirmed will it execute a precise market entry.
TheBotBTC does not rely on a few large trades, but instead opens many small and fast trades that systematically secure profits. This frequency creates significant cumulative gains over time – with reduced risk.
Simply start – let it run – and withdraw profits at the end of the month.
The bot operates 24/7. The Bitcoin market never sleeps. It trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – without interruptions.
Disable the panel during backtesting to make it faster.
Technical Recommendations:
Currency pair: BTCUSD (Cash or CFD)
Timeframe: M1
Account type: ECN / Raw Spread / Razor
Broker: IC Markets
Spreads: as low as possible – ideally below 50 points
Leverage: minimum 1:200, recommended 1:500
Minimum deposit: 100 USD, 500 USD recommended
Hosting: VPS strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation
Available Settings:
Magic Number: for unique trade identification
Max Spread (in points): blocks entry during high spreads
Timeframe: recommended is M1 (used internally)
Lot Size: fixed lot size or dynamic based on risk calculation
Risk Management: when enabled, lot size is calculated based on SL distance and desired risk percentage
Risk Percentage: defines what portion of account equity is risked per trade
ATR Stop-Loss: enables a dynamic SL based on ATR value
ATR Period: sets the calculation period for the ATR indicator
ATR Multiplier: multiplies the ATR value to calculate stop distance
Trading Hours: defines the time range (server time) when new trades are allowed
Trailing Stop: enables trailing SL based on used margin
Trailing Trigger (%): profit threshold (relative to margin) to activate trailing
Trailing Distance (%): defines how far the SL trails the price (relative to margin)
New: Recovery-Lot multiplier after a loss
Algorithm Features:
Designed exclusively for BTCUSD
Fixed internal fine-tuning mode (STANDARD)
Multi-layered probability checks before each entry
Ultra-fast execution with built-in spread filter
Strategic high-frequency scalping with small profit targets
Clear exit logic based on short-term moving averages
Supports full automation – no manual intervention required
Automatic management of all positions including SL, TP, and trailing
Uses simple moving averages (SMA) for trend and pullback detection
