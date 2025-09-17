Smart Rabbit

🚀 Smart Rabbit — Advanced AI Trading Expert Advisor

🔥 Special Offer: Rent for only $99/month — Only 15 slots left!
⚡ Hurry! Both rental and regular price will increase soon — secure your spot now!
🎯 Click “Rent Now” and start automated trading today!

Why Smart Rabbit is Unique

Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency.

  • Dual Neural Networks:

    • One network for Buy trades, one for Sell trades

    • Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success

    • Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input data into probability scores (0–1) for trade execution

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

    • Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across different timeframes

    • Improves signal accuracy and reduces false entries

  • Weighted Market Data:

    • Prioritizes relevant indicators and price action patterns

    • Ensures the AI adapts to real-time market conditions rather than relying solely on historical templates

  • Smart Grid Logic:

    • The grid is auxiliary, not primary, managing positions to optimize risk and reward

    • Steps and multipliers are customized separately for Buy and Sell sides

    • Allows the EA to survive sudden market swings without locking trades

  • Overbought/Oversold Filtering:

    • Avoids trades in extreme market conditions

    • Reduces exposure to unfavorable entries

Supported Pair & Timeframe

  • Currency Pair: AUDCAD

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Installation & Setup

  1. Attach Smart Rabbit to AUDCAD M5 chart.

  2. Specify time zone offset from GMT in parameters.

  3. Enable automatic trading in MetaTrader.

  4. Run on a 24/7 VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  5. No .set files required — all settings built-in.

Dual Neural Network Bidirectional Mode

Activating Bidirectional Trade = true allows simultaneous operation of two independent trading strategies:

  • Buy strategy manages long positions

  • Sell strategy manages short positions

Each network acts independently with its own logic for analyzing the market, opening trades, and managing the grid. Different magic numbers prevent conflicts between Buy and Sell orders. This allows Smart Rabbit to effectively capture opportunities in both directions without blocking positions.

Recommendations for Use

  • Minimum deposit: $500, leverage 1:500

  • Recommended accounts: ECN or Raw Spread

  • VPS 24/7 mandatory for continuous trading

  • Avoid manual interference with the grid unless fully understood

Key Advantages

  • Intelligent AI adapts to market conditions

  • Bidirectional neural networks maximize trade opportunities

  • Smart grid improves efficiency while controlling risk

  • Proven performance in real market conditions

💡 Act fast! Only 15 rental slots available. Both rental and regular purchase price will increase soon — secure your Smart Rabbit today!


