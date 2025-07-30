Swift Trades – Professional Automated Trading System

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Past performance and estimated returns do not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management, and test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Overview

Swift Trades is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who seek consistent growth and controlled risk in Forex and Gold markets. It combines trend analysis, smart entry patterns, and automated risk controls to operate effectively under varying market conditions.

Key Features

Smart Trend Detection – Uses a weighted moving average (LWMA) filter to identify strong market trends and avoid choppy conditions.

High-Probability Entries – Executes trades only when specific high-accuracy price patterns are confirmed.

Dynamic Lot Sizing – Adjusts lot size automatically based on account equity to optimize position sizing and reduce risk.

Profit Lock & Trailing Stop – Secures profits using an intelligent trailing mechanism.

Built-in Risk Control – Limits the maximum number of trades and adapts stop loss dynamically to market volatility.

Broker Compatibility – Adjusts trade volumes to meet broker requirements for minimum/maximum lots and lot steps.

User-Friendly – Fully automated with optimized default settings for major Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).

Recommended Settings

Account Type : ECN or low-spread accounts.

Initial Balance : $1,000 or more.

Timeframe : H1 (recommended).

Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold).

Risk: Adjustable to match your trading style.

Risk & Performance Notes

Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and trader settings—profits are not guaranteed.

Backtesting and forward testing are strongly recommended before live use.

Default settings are optimized but should be adjusted based on individual risk tolerance.



