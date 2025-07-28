SMC Hybrid

An intelligent EA built with systematic strategy and logic, designed to analyze Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in combination with various indicators to detect potential reversal signals. Although it's a single-pair EA, it includes a mechanism to limit the total number of open trades across multiple pairs. So, even if you attach it to several pairs, it will manage the total exposure efficiently.

The EA calculates the risk-reward ratio based on a percentage of your account balance, ensuring smart money management. You don’t need to worry about optimizing the settings — the default configuration is already tailored for the best performance on supported currency pairs.

You don’t need a large capital to get big results. With a small account, this EA can still deliver maximum profit potential with minimal risk, thanks to the accuracy of its strategy and logic.
