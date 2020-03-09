Smart Prop Firm EA MT4

Smart Prop Firm EA – Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

Get this EA now before i change the price! It’s crazy cheap right now, but not for long.



After extensive testing across multiple instruments and account types, Gold has proven to be the optimal pair for this EA.

This is the exact strategy that made me secure Funded Accounts across multiple Prop Firms.





Can I run this EA on my personal live account?

100%. The risk controls are customizable, set Daily DD/Profit Locks to whatever fits your account instead of fixed prop firm limits.

SETFILE : LINK

Symbol : XAU/USD

TimeFrame: M5



Lot Sizing

For 50k account Lot size is 1

For 10K account Lot size is 0.2

For 1K account Lot size is 0.02



Adjust your Profit Target Lock and Daily Drawdown to match your prop firm’s rules (or your own preference).



To backtest properly, stop the test as soon as you hit +10% that’s a “pass.” Start a fresh test from the next date and repeat. This lets you see how many challenges would have passed or failed.

For guidance regarding setup, please contact me in private message.







Key Features:

Challenge-Optimized Logic : Works flawlessly with ANY Prop Firm Company, including the top in the industry, FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, FundingPips and more.

Strict Risk Controls : Per Trade max loss control (e.g., 1%), one trade at a time, tailored for funded trading.

Smart Entry Engine : Trades only high-probability setups.

Complete Randomization: Every user now gets 100% unique trading patterns

Unique SL/TP : Even if 1000 traders use this EA, all trades look different

Free Lifetime Future Updates: Always updating to adapt with the current market condition



Why This EA Is Different



Most EAs on the market are built by developers only. This one was built by a 7-figure funded trader with verified Certificates, someone who understands exactly what it takes to pass and keep funded accounts. Here’s what sets it apart: 1. Real-World Prop Firm Experience Daily drawdown limit control

Time-based trading windows

Psychological safety nets 2. Strict Risk Management

Most EAs either overtrade or have no stop discipline. This EA comes pre-configured with: Max daily loss (e.g. 1%) to protect you from 'hidden rules'. Trust me, most of the top firm have this 1% risk rule.

It follows strict rules that align with real prop firm risk policies.





One trade at a time

These features are not optional in prop firm trading — they’re critical for survival. 3. Built for the Challenges You’re Facing Whether you're trying to pass a challenge or trade a live funded account, this EA is designed to: Avoid violations that lead to disqualification

Preserve capital during slow markets

Capitalize on high-probability setups during volatility, yet avoid news trading 10 minute window 4. No Gimmicks - Just High-Probability Entries There’s no martingale

No grid

No artificial intelligence hype



NO HFT (High Frequency Trade)

NO Hedge

5. Backed by a Real Trader’s Mindset

When to sit out

When to strike

When to stop It’s designed to do what most traders can’t, stay patient, disciplined, and consistent.



Who Is It For?

Traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges

Funded traders wanting risk-managed automation

Anyone serious about scaling up safely

Bonus:

First 10 Buyers will get access directly to me on telegram, i can guide you from setting up this ea on a VPS and you can ask me anything about prop trading, i can also tell you which prop firms i use

If you're ready to automate your path to becoming a consistently funded trader, this EA is your best shot.



Get the Smart Prop Firm EA now



DISCLAIMER: This EA does NOT GUARANTEE you will pass your challenge 100% all the time, But based on my live testing my passing rate is around 70-80%. It's still way way better that the industry standard which is only 5% passing rate. You can check how many challenges account i passed just from this firm. Link



