GEN QuantumFlux Trend

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller 

QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes.

The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish phases. When a color change occurs on a closed bar, the indicator can send Push and/or Email Alerts so you won’t miss any trend reversals.

For strategy evaluation, QuantumFlux Trend includes Visual Trade Simulation: the indicator “opens” and “closes” virtual trades each time the trend flips (Bull ↔ Bear). Entry lines are drawn on the chart, and when a trade closes, a profit/loss label (in deposit currency, calculated using FixedLotSize) is displayed. You can choose whether to clear old history on refresh (Clear_On_Refresh) or display all simulation history (Show_All_History).

A lightweight information panel in the chart corner shows the latest trend status, line slope (in pips), and key parameters (T, α, Period) for quick calibration.

Key Features

  • QuantumFlux Engine: Boltzmann-weighted calculations based on alpha & T to capture multi-layered price dynamics.

  • EMA Smoothing: Reduces noise without missing critical trend shifts.

  • Color Candles & Trend Line: Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish (based on line slope changes).

  • Live Info Panel: Displays current trend, slope in pips, and main parameters.

  • Centralized Alerts: Push & Email notifications on trend reversals.

  • Visual Trade Simulation: Virtual BUY/SELL on signal flips; trade lines with P/L labels ($).

  • History Modes: Clear visuals on refresh or show full back-view strategy history.

  • Fixed Lot P/L: Adjust FixedLotSize for rough performance estimation.

  • Custom Profit/Loss Label Colors.


Produits recommandés
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicateurs
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicateurs
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicateurs
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicateurs
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Auteur : KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version : 4.0 Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Type d’indicateur : Graphique / Signaux de trading visuels Description générale L’ ETE Detector v4.0 est un indicateur technique conçu pour identifier automatiquement les figures chartistes “Épaule-Tête-Épaule” (ETE) classiques et inversées sur les graphiques MT5. Ces motifs sont largement utilisés pour anticiper les retournements de tendance. Grâce à cet outil, les traders peuvent : Détecte
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicateurs
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow Momentum est un indicateur « Momentum » standard, mais dans une version flèche. Version pour MetaTrader 4 Les paramètres de l'indicateur sont similaires à ceux standard, plus un paramètre supplémentaire Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Écarts par rapport à la valeur 100. Modification du niveau de l'indicateur 100, plus et moins sont possibles. L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque le prix franchit la ligne de niveau = 100 +- Delta. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transacti
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicateurs
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Meravith Auto est une version automatisée du système de trading Meravith. L'indicateur se compose d'une ligne de tendance qui change de couleur. Lorsqu'elle est haussière, elle est verte, et lorsqu'elle est baissière, elle est rouge. Il s'agit de la ligne de support de la tendance. Une ligne de liquidité, où le volume haussier est égal au volume baissier. Une ligne de déviation haussière triple. Une ligne de déviation baissière triple. Des points violets et bleus indiquant un volume élevé. Le po
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Plus de l'auteur
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN candle timer
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The design features a bold orange countdown timer icon set against a dark gray background, with the clock hands pointing toward the upper right. Below the timer, a candlestick chart displays green and red bars that represent price movements across different time periods, with sharp detailing and balanced composition. The countdown time of "05:17" is prominently displayed next to the clock, adding a dynamic and informative element to the image.
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
GEN OBMatrix Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification. Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart. Key Features: Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH Plots Bullish and Bearish O
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Smart Pulse Levels
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Smart Pulse Levels for MetaTrader 5 GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart s
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Indicateurs
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Vertex Trading System
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Vertex Trading System Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Vertex Trading System is a comprehensive trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator combines two powerful market analysis methodologies into a single tool: a dynamic trend module ( TurboTrend ) and a market structure analysis module ( Market Structure ). Its purpose is to provide clear trend signals, identify key levels based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and present them in an intuitive visualiz
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Experts
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN SignalBunker
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method. Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a cl
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Sniper Entry
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN Sniper Entry Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Sniper Entry is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential market entry points based on divergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator specifically looks for sharp and accurate "sniper" divergences at price tops and bottoms. A unique feature is its ability to automatically visualize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated based on the Average True
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis