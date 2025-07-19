PingPong MT5

PingPong MT5 – Volatility-Driven Grid EA with Profit Targeting

PingPong MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade volatile instruments using a dynamic grid-based entry system. The EA places two pending orders around the current price, reacting to breakout movement and volatility to catch price swings while applying exponential lot scaling.

This system is recommended for use on XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute chart, especially during volatile market conditions, but it can be tested on other symbols with similar behavior.

🔧 How the EA Works

  • At startup, the EA places a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below the current price, separated by your chosen PipsDistance .

  • When one order is triggered, the opposite pending order is removed.

  • A new opposing order is placed once price hits the opposite zone, continuing the “ping pong” logic.

  • Each triggered trade increases lot size using the configured LotMultiplier .

  • Once total profit in USD reaches the specified ProfitTargetUSD , all trades are closed, and the system resets.

  • Optional drawdown protection can be enabled to stop trading and reset the EA when a loss threshold is reached.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value
Timeframe M1 (1-minute)
Recommended Symbol XAUUSD
Minimum Leverage 1:500
Minimum Capital $1,000 (real account) or $10,000 (cent account)
Recommended Broker Exness Zero Spread
Pips Distance 100
Initial Lot Size 0.01
Lot Multiplier 2.5
Profit Target USD 5.0
Max Drawdown Protection Optional (off by default)

📊 Backtest Summary

(Symbol: XAUUSD | Period: Jan 2025 – Jul 2025 | Broker: Exness MT5 Trial)

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • Net Profit: $34,044.60

  • Max Equity Drawdown: 39.35%

  • Total Trades: 16,480

  • Profit Factor: 1.15

  • Win Rate: 61.93%

  • Largest Profit Trade: $4,149.00

  • Largest Loss Trade: -$3,960.42

Tested using real ticks with 100% modeling quality and default EA inputs.

⚠️ Disclaimer & Precautions

  • This EA is not a guarantee of profit. It uses grid and exponential lot logic, which carries high risk in sideways or choppy markets.

  • It is strongly recommended to use PingPongMT5 during volatile trading sessions and avoid flat market conditions.

  • Misuse can lead to significant loss or account blowup if deployed without proper understanding.

  • The author is not liable for any losses, damages, or outcomes caused by using this EA.

  • Use on demo first, and apply appropriate risk management at all times.

💡 Final Notes

PingPong MT5 is a volatility-reaction system — it performs best when price moves cleanly and consistently. While XAUUSD on M1 is highly recommended, traders may explore other volatile pairs at their discretion.

Support is available via MQL5 messaging only.
Please read all settings and understand the logic before using on a live account.


