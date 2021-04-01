SmartBolli EA

SmartBolli EA — Adaptive Bollinger-based Expert Advisor (v1.0)


Overview

SmartBolli is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adapt to both ranging and trending market conditions. Optimized for XAUUSD, it also supports major currency pairs with parameter tuning. The EA combines two independently switchable strategy modes (Mean-Reversion and Breakout), multi-layer signal filtering, and comprehensive risk-management features for robust 24/7 automated trading.


Key features

- Dual strategy modes: Mean-Reversion (range) and Breakout (trend). Modes can be enabled independently.

- Multi-layer filters: Bollinger Bands, EMA trend filter (optional, HTF-capable), RSI limits, and configurable volume filter.

- Risk & order management: ATR-based SL/TP, dynamic risk-based lot sizing, trailing stop, breakeven, auto-close opposite, spread and volume limits.

- Optional Grid & Anti-Martingale (spacing/progression based on ATR) — disabled by default; use only after thorough testing.

- Single-chart protection to avoid duplicated EA instances; suitable for ECN / low-spread brokers. VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.


Trading logic (summary)

Mean-Reversion Mode (ADX low)

- Triggered in low ADX conditions.

- Buys near lower Bollinger Band and Sells near upper Band.

- Volume filter and RSI help avoid low-quality setups.


Breakout Mode (ADX high)

- Triggered in higher ADX conditions.

- Buys on confirmed break above upper Bollinger Band; Sells on confirmed break below lower Band.

- EMA and volume filters confirm genuine breakouts and reduce false signals.


Filters & confirmations

- Bollinger Bands: custom period and deviation.

- EMA trend filter: optional (e.g., EMA50/EMA200), can use higher timeframe.

- RSI: avoids entries when RSI is in extreme zones.

- Volume filter: configurable multiplier vs volume moving average.


Order & risk management

- Stop Loss / Take Profit based on ATR multiples (default SL = 5×ATR, TP = 10×ATR). Fully configurable.

- Dynamic lot sizing: risk-based (default 2% of balance) with configurable min/max lots.

- Trailing stop and breakeven activation after configurable profit threshold.

- Auto-stop on cumulative profit (profit-circuit breaker; default 50,000 USD).

- Spread control, max open orders and total volume limits.

- Auto-close opposite positions on new valid signals.


Recommended settings (example)

- Symbol: XAUUSD (recommended). Other majors supported (tune params per symbol).

- Timeframe: M5 recommended; M15 supported with adjusted parameters.

- Default lot sizing: RiskBased = true, RiskPercent = 2, set MinLot/MaxLot.

- Default SL/TP: SL = 5 × ATR, TP = 10 × ATR.

- SpreadLimit: set according to your broker to avoid trading in illiquid conditions.

- AutoStopProfit: set per your risk policy (default 50,000 USD).


Quick start

1. Attach SmartBolli EA to a chart (XAUUSD M5 recommended).  

2. Choose lot sizing method (fixed or risk-based) and set min/max lots.  

3. Enable the strategy modes and filters you want (Mean-Reversion, Breakout, EMA/RSI/Volume).  

4. Set spread limit, max open orders and profit-circuit breaker.  

5. Test extensively on a demo account with default presets; optimize when switching symbols/timeframes. Move to live only after sufficient demo testing.


Minimum requirements & recommendations

- Symbols: XAUUSD recommended; EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other majors supported (parameter tuning required).  

- Timeframes: M5 recommended; M15 supported.  

- Minimum balance: ≥ 200 USD (≥ 500 USD recommended for conservative sizing).  

- Account type: ECN / raw spread recommended. Leverage up to 1:500.  

- VPS: recommended for 24/7 operation.


Why SmartBolli

- Adaptive dual-mode logic matches strategy to market structure.  

- Layered filters reduce false signals.  

- Integrated money management with configurable safety features.  

- Transparent inputs: all important parameters available for optimization.


Support & disclaimer

Version 1.0. For installation help, parameter guidance, or feature requests, please use the product comments or send a private message via MQL5 messages.  

Important: No EA guarantees profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test SmartBolli on a demo account under your broker’s conditions before trading with real funds.


