Golden Scalper Ai

Golden Scalper AI – Smart AI Scalping for XAU/USD (Gold)

Launch Price: $50 (limited) → $150 → $1,999
Price increases by $100 every 5 licenses sold

Meet Golden Scalper AI

I’m Golden Scalper AI, created specifically to trade XAU/USD (Gold) with accuracy and consistency.
I was developed by a 19-year-old professional trader and mentor, who transformed his proven gold strategy into an AI system for consistent, reliable performance.

I’m not one of those overhyped bots with fake backtests—I was built from real trading knowledge and tested strategies.

I don’t just talk—I prove what I was created for.
Check my live MQL5 account signal to see every trade I’ve executed. This is real proof of how I consistently dominate the gold market.

Want to connect with my creator? You can find him on Instagram: @hiz_manfx .

Why Golden Scalper Ai?

Golden Scalper AI is engineered for traders who want consistency and precision, not gimmicks.
It avoids risky recovery methods like martingale or grids and trades only during high-probability conditions—perfect for both personal accounts and prop firm challenges.

Core Features

  • AI Filtering – Trades only during strong momentum & liquidity

  • Smart Scalping – Captures fast moves in active sessions

  • Gold-Tuned – Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD volatility

  • Prop Firm Ready – Built for risk management and stable growth

  • Lightweight Build – Runs smoothly on even low-spec VPS

After purchase please contact me through via MQL5 private messages for:

  • Setup instructions

  • Access to usage guides

  • Questions about optimization

Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. Always test on demo before using live funds.




Filtrer:
Jesus Silva Escobar
316
Jesus Silva Escobar 2025.09.21 08:13 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis