Golden Wave Ichimoku EA

Master the Gold market with Golden Wave! This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on  XAUUSD.

The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity

Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.

  •   Kumo Breakout: Price must be decisively above (for buys) or below (for sells) the Kumo cloud.

  •   Tenkan/Kijun Cross: Confirms short-term momentum is aligned with the trend.

  •   Chikou Confirmation: Ensures the path is clear for the trend to continue.

The Profitability Engine: Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

This is the feature designed to maximize your winning trades. Instead of a simple fixed stop, Golden Wave uses market volatility (ATR) to manage your exits.

  • ➡️  Lets Your Winners Run: In a strong, volatile trend, the stop loss is wider to avoid premature exits.

  • ➡️  Protects Profits Aggressively: When the market calms down, the stop loss tightens to lock in your gains.

This intelligent system adapts to the market in real-time, helping you capture more of the trend.

Core Features

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Default settings are fine-tuned for XAUUSD.

  • Fully Automated: Handles all entry, management, and exit logic.

  • Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop: The intelligent exit mechanism.

  • Smart Entry Filters: Avoids trading during low volatility (ATR Filter) and flat, sideways markets (Kumo Filter).

  • Broker Independent: Works on any MT5 account (ECN, STP, Netting, Hedging).

  • Clean & Minimalist: No chart clutter, just pure performance.

  • Fully Customizable: All key parameters are available in the inputs.

Quick Start Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5, M15

  • Account: Use a low-spread ECN account.

  • VPS: A VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please conduct your own tests on a demo account before live trading.

Hashtags and Keywords

Primary Keywords:

  • Ichimoku

  • Gold

  • XAUUSD

  • EA

  • Expert Advisor

  • MT5

  • Trend Following

  • Trailing Stop

  • ATR

Secondary Keywords:

  • Automated Trading

  • Forex Robot

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

  • Scalping

  • Swing Trading

  • Kumo

  • Volatility

  • Risk Management

  • Gold Trading Robot

  • MT5 EA for Gold

  • Premium EA


