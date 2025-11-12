Enhanced Heiken Ashi Trade Manager
- Utilitaires
- JAMES PETER WILKINSON
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A professional trade management system designed specifically for swing traders who want to maximize returns by capturing smaller price cycles within larger trends. Enter your swing trade manually, and let the EA catch the intraday movements while keeping you positioned for the bigger move.
Core Purpose: Capture Small Cycles Within Your Swing Trades
This EA is built around a unique trading philosophy - when you identify and enter a major swing trend, the EA actively trades the smaller cyclical movements within that trend. This approach allows you to:
- Generate additional profits from short-term price fluctuations
- Stay positioned for the larger swing move
- Benefit from both scalping opportunities and trend continuation
- Reduce overall position risk through active management
The EA does not trade automatically on its own - it activates when you decide to enter a swing trend and then works to capture the smaller cycles while maintaining alignment with your primary trend direction.
How The Dual Timeframe Strategy Works
Your Role as Swing Trader:
- Identify the start of a major trend on your preferred timeframe
- Manually activate the EA when ready to enter your swing position
- The EA takes over to manage entries and exits on smaller cycles
EA's Role in Cycle Capture:
- FAST indicator captures the smaller intraday cycles and reversals
- SLOW indicator ensures all trades align with your swing trend direction
- Trades are only taken when both indicators agree, keeping you in sync with the bigger picture
- Automatic re-entry when smaller cycles align with the main trend
- Exit management when cycles reverse or targets are reached
This dual approach means you get swing trade exposure with scalping-style entries and exits, all filtered by the larger trend you identified.
Important: Manual Trend Selection Required
This EA is specifically designed for discretionary swing traders who:
- Manually identify the start of new major trends
- Activate the EA when ready to begin trading that trend
- Use their own analysis to determine when to start the cycle-catching process
- Want automated management of the smaller moves within the bigger trend
The EA does not display indicators on your chart. You must add your own Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to visualize the signals. The EA reads the indicator calculations internally but relies on you to initiate trading when you identify a swing opportunity.
Trading Strategy in Detail
Entry Logic:
- FAST Heiken Ashi generates entry signals on smaller cycles
- SLOW Heiken Ashi confirms alignment with the swing trend
- Trades open only when both indicators show the same direction
- This ensures every small cycle trade supports your swing direction
Exit Logic:
- FAST signal reversal closes positions on cycle completion
- Configurable take profit for quick scalps within the trend
- Break even and trailing stops protect gains from each cycle
- Signal-only mode available for pure swing trading
The Result: Multiple smaller trades within your larger swing position, each contributing to overall profitability while maintaining trend alignment.
Risk Management Options
Flexible Lot Sizing:
- Fixed Lot Mode: Consistent position size for each cycle trade
- Risk Percentage Mode: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and stop loss distance
Stop Loss Configuration:
- No Stop Loss option for discretionary management
- Points-based Stop Loss for defined risk per cycle trade
Take Profit Modes:
- Points or Signal: Capture quick cycle profits or ride until reversal
- Signal Only: Pure trend-following, exit only on indicator signal reversal
- Hybrid Mode: Ideal for swing traders - FAST exits on points or signal for quick cycle capture, SLOW exits on signal only for longer swing moves
Advanced Trade Management
Break Even Function:
- Automatically moves stop loss to entry price plus spread
- Configurable trigger distance in points
- Protects cycle profits once position reaches specified threshold
- Essential for protecting gains from multiple small trades
Trailing Stop:
- Dynamic stop loss that follows favorable price movement within each cycle
- Adjustable trail distance and step size
- Locks in profits while allowing cycle trades to develop fully
Interactive Control Panel
Real-time adjustment capability through an intuitive on-chart panel. Modify settings as market conditions change:
- Switch between lot sizing modes as volatility changes
- Adjust stop loss and take profit parameters for different cycle sizes
- Enable or disable break even and trailing stops
- Change risk percentages based on confidence level
- All adjustments without restarting the EA or closing positions
Customization Options
Indicator Settings:
- Adjustable MA periods for FAST (smaller cycles) and SLOW (swing trend)
- Multiple MA methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
- Fine-tune sensitivity to match your swing timeframe and cycle preferences
Position Management:
- Unique magic number for multi-strategy portfolios
- Custom order comments with symbol and magic number for tracking
- Compatible with multi-symbol trading across different swing opportunities
Technical Features
- Works on any timeframe and currency pair
- Optimized for Strategy Tester backtesting to find optimal cycle parameters
- Clean, professional code structure
- Low resource consumption for multiple chart monitoring
- No external dependencies or DLL requirements
- Requires manual activation - does not trade independently
Suitable For
This EA is designed for swing traders who:
- Manually identify high-probability major trend reversals
- Want to maximize returns by capturing smaller cycles within the swing
- Prefer active management of positions rather than set-and-forget
- Need flexible risk management for varying cycle sizes
- Value automated cycle trading without losing swing trend exposure
- Want to combine scalping profits with swing trading gains
Typical Use Case
- You identify a strong uptrend developing on the daily chart
- Add your Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to visualize (FAST on 15min, SLOW on 1H for example)
- Activate the EA when you confirm the swing trend
- EA enters long positions when FAST shows bullish cycles and SLOW confirms uptrend
- EA exits each cycle trade when FAST reverses, then re-enters on next bullish FAST signal
- Throughout the day/week, the EA captures multiple profitable cycles within your swing
- You stay positioned for the major move while collecting profits from smaller fluctuations
Important Notes
This is a trade management tool designed for cycle capture within swing trends, not a fully automated trading system. You must decide when to activate trading based on your own swing trend analysis. The EA requires you to add Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to your chart separately for visualization purposes.
The primary purpose is to catch smaller cycles within your identified swing trades, generating additional profits while maintaining trend alignment.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Proper risk management and understanding of market conditions are essential for successful trading. The EA is a tool to assist your swing trading strategy by capturing intraday cycles, not a guaranteed profit system.
Input Parameters
The EA provides comprehensive input parameters for complete customization:
- Fast Heiken Ashi (for cycle capture) MA periods and methods
- Slow Heiken Ashi (for swing trend filter) MA periods and methods
- Magic number and order comments
- Stop loss mode and points for cycle protection
- Lot sizing mode with fixed lot or risk percentage options
- Take profit mode selection optimized for cycle vs swing exits
- Break even trigger points for cycle profit protection
- Trailing stop distance and step for cycle profit maximization
- All parameters can be adjusted via inputs or the visual control panel
The Enhanced Heiken Ashi Trade Manager empowers swing traders to capture smaller profitable cycles within larger trends, combining the best of both scalping and swing trading approaches with intelligent automation that activates when you decide the time is right.