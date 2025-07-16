QQQ Scalper

Strategy Advantages:
- It's a full-automatic EA based on the advanced technic.
- No Martingale, no Grid, using low stoploss for all trades (defaults from 50 pips to 100 pips).
- Using default settings and buid-in technical parameters, no need to do the adjustment.
- The average position holding time is about 2 hours, the maximum is 9 hours.
- No position on weekend.

- With protect function of account drawdown.

Due to differences in execution and spread, different forex brokers will exhibit varying performance. Please test it yourself !!!


FX pairs:

-EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPAUD.

Running:
- VPS: No special requirement.
- Broker: With low spread.
- The minimum deposit: USD50.
- Working timeframe: H1.
- This is a multicurrency EA, you just attach it on one chart, then select to ‘ture’ for the FX pairs which you want to trade, and specify the trading volume, the EA will run automatically and trade all pairs you selected.

EA Parameters:
- Magic:  EA magic.
- FixLots:  Fixed trading lot.
- AutoLots:  If select ‘true’, EA will automatically calculate trading lot base on ‘BalancePerLot’; if select ‘false’, EA will works on fixed lot.
MaxLots:  Maximum trading lot.
- BalancePerLot:  Needed account balance per opening one standard lot (trading lots = AccountBalance / BalancePerLot). 
- AccountEquityMaxDrawdown (percentage, 0-100):  Maximum drawdown percentage of account floating loss, all trades will be closed while the account floating loss drop below the setting value.
- PortfolioMaxOpenPositions:  Maximum open positions.
- EAComments:  EA comments .
UseSymbol:  The symbol will works if select ‘true’, it will not works if select ‘false’.
Symbol:  Symbol name, including of suffix. Eg, input ‘EURUSD.r’ if broker has suffix ‘.r’ .
- MaxSpreads:  Maximum spread in pips.
- TakeProfit:  Take profit in pips.

- StopLoss:  Stop loss in pips.

Very Important:

- The EA is designed for the brokers whose trading platform time are GMT+2 (or GMT+3 when daylight saving is in effect), such as  IC Markets, FP markets, etc.



Produits recommandés
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Experts
AlgoFusion FX est un Expert Advisor (EA) avancé, conçu pour les traders recherchant une approche robuste, diversifiée et multi-stratégique du trading algorithmique. Conçu pour une gestion des risques exceptionnelle, une adaptabilité au marché et une optimisation des performances, cet EA intègre des modèles quantitatifs sophistiqués et des algorithmes d’apprentissage automatique afin d’améliorer la rentabilité dans des environnements de marché en constante évolution. Que vous soyez un trader inst
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
Algotrading EA est basé sur la logique de tendance et la formation de prix en utilisant des moyennes linéaires pondérées LWMA. Le calcul est influencé par les prix les plus récents, qui ont un poids plus important dans le calcul de la moyenne. Cette moyenne est calculée en prenant chacun des prix de clôture sur une certaine période de temps et en les multipliant par un coefficient de poids prédéterminé. Une fois la position des périodes de temps prise en compte, elles sont additionnées et divis
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
Experts
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
FabTradeX GJ
Raffaele Romano
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Aureus MT5
Theo Karam
Experts
Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399 Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market. Strategy Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strat
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Quantara
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
Quantara – Precision Mean Reversion EA Using Keltner Logic If you’re tired of bots that chase trends, spam trades, or just blow up your account with grid logic — meet Quantara. This is a clean, no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for one thing: capturing mean reversion setups with structure, logic, and edge. What’s Under the Hood? Quantara uses Keltner Channels to detect overextended price moves and the ADX indicator to confirm ranging (non-trending) conditions. The strategy is simple: wait for pr
Samurai Trader USDJPY
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
5 (3)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.71 (56)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD, XAUUSD et AUDCAD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique,
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis