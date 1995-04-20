One Shot One Kill Trend Based Entries

One Shot One Kill — Trend-Based Entries

Precision entries. No clutter. No tweaking. Just add to chart and trade.

About the Indicator

One Shot One Kill is a clean, plug-and-play signal algorithm designed to deliver high-probability trade entries using a proprietary algorithm. Whether it’s a trend reversal or a trend continuation, this tool identifies precise entry points — with no inputs, no recalibration, and no second-guessing.

Key Features:

  • Simple & Automatic: Add to chart, and you're ready to go.
  • Unique Logic: Picks up momentum shifts and continuation setups with deadly precision.
  • Versatile: Works across timeframes and all instruments.
  • No Noise: Zero overfitting, no unnecessary alerts or visuals.
  • Stable & Reliable: No dependencies, minimised moving parts, no surprises.

Designed For:

  • Traders who want clean signals without endless parameter tuning.
  • Users comfortable without support — no hand-holding required.
  • Those looking for a battle-tested algorithm, not flashy gimmicks.

 Important:

  • No additional customization is provided or required.
  • The indicator does not repaint or lag once a candle is closed.
  • Simply attach it to your chart and trade with your own discretion or existing strategy.

 

Instruments used for screenshots: Nasdaq100 on the 5 and 1-minute chart

I do recommend adding moving averages to the charts you are trading, to help filter out entries that are not ideal, thus always trading with the trend. I have settled on a 250-period and 125-period ma in my personal use.


