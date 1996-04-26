



Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor

The Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor is a reliable desktop application designed to automatically execute trade signals received from your Telegram channels or groups directly into your MetaTrader 5 platform. It streamlines your trading workflow by eliminating manual trade placement and ensures faster market execution.

Secure Telegram Integration: Seamlessly connects to your Telegram account using your API ID and API Hash.

Automatic Trade Parsing: Detects and extracts trading instructions from formatted Telegram messages.

Supports Common Trade Parameters: Processes Buy/Sell orders, lot sizes, stop-loss, and take-profit levels from messages.

Direct MT5 Execution: Places trades in your connected MetaTrader 5 terminal using the MetaTrader 5 Python API.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple and modern desktop GUI for managing connection and monitoring activity.

Real-Time Logging: Displays all signal activity and trade execution results in the built-in terminal console.

Install MetaTrader 5 and ensure the MetaTrader 5 terminal is running on the same machine. Configure your Telegram API credentials: Create a Telegram application at https://my.telegram.org to obtain your API ID and API Hash. Run the application and input your API ID and API Hash in the provided fields. Click "Connect" to start listening for signals. Forward trade signals from your Telegram channels or groups. Upon receiving a valid signal, the application will parse and place the trade directly into MT5.

Key Features:Basic Usage Workflow:Signal Format Example:

BUY EURUSD Lot: 0.10 SL: 1.0850 TP: 1.0920 can work with or without the sl and tp as they will be replaced with 0 and if the lot size is not specified, it will be replaced with 0.01.

This utility is ideal for traders and signal providers who want to automate their trading process without revealing their full strategy logic. All execution occurs locally, and your API credentials remain private on your machine.

If you need additional customizations or enterprise features, contact the developer.

Disclaimer: Be care of the telegram groups and chats you connect to as trades will be executed as long as the signal is posted in the group or chat. And also do not forget to disconnect or close that this app if you are no longer using it to avoid any unintended outcomes such as loss of money due to trades executed unintentionally-- By using this app, you accept or comply with the Disclaimer.

Thanks you all and God bless.

