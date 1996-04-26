Telegram to mt5 trade executor


Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor

The Telegram to MT5 Trade Executor is a reliable desktop application designed to automatically execute trade signals received from your Telegram channels or groups directly into your MetaTrader 5 platform. It streamlines your trading workflow by eliminating manual trade placement and ensures faster market execution.

Key Features:

  • Secure Telegram Integration: Seamlessly connects to your Telegram account using your API ID and API Hash.

  • Automatic Trade Parsing: Detects and extracts trading instructions from formatted Telegram messages.

  • Supports Common Trade Parameters: Processes Buy/Sell orders, lot sizes, stop-loss, and take-profit levels from messages.

  • Direct MT5 Execution: Places trades in your connected MetaTrader 5 terminal using the MetaTrader 5 Python API.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple and modern desktop GUI for managing connection and monitoring activity.

  • Real-Time Logging: Displays all signal activity and trade execution results in the built-in terminal console.

Basic Usage Workflow:

  1. Install MetaTrader 5 and ensure the MetaTrader 5 terminal is running on the same machine.

  2. Configure your Telegram API credentials:

  3. Run the application and input your API ID and API Hash in the provided fields.

  4. Click "Connect" to start listening for signals.

  5. Forward trade signals from your Telegram channels or groups.

  6. Upon receiving a valid signal, the application will parse and place the trade directly into MT5.

Signal Format Example:

BUY EURUSD Lot: 0.10 SL: 1.0850 TP: 1.0920 can work with or without the sl and tp as they will be replaced with 0 and if the lot size is not specified, it will be replaced with 0.01.

This utility is ideal for traders and signal providers who want to automate their trading process without revealing their full strategy logic. All execution occurs locally, and your API credentials remain private on your machine.

If you need additional customizations or enterprise features, contact the developer.

Disclaimer: Be care of the telegram groups and chats you connect to as trades will be executed as long as the signal is posted in the group or chat. And also do not forget to disconnect or close that this app if you are no longer using it to avoid any unintended outcomes such as loss of money due to trades executed unintentionally-- By using this app, you accept or comply with the Disclaimer.
Thanks you all and God bless.

#trading

#beginner

#telegram


Mt5 to telegram signal sender
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitaires
@ https://www.mql5.com Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender Product Description: Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender is a simple yet powerful metatrader 5 utility that lets you manually send messages from your chart directly to a Telegram chat, group, or channel. Designed for traders who want quick and reliable communication with their trading teams or personal Telegram channels, this tool provides a user-friendly graphical interface where you can configure your Telegram Bot and instantly send messages. This
The Gold Mann
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Experts
The Gold Man Version 1 (Buys only) A Smart Trading Solution for Long-Term Profits In the ever-changing world of financial markets, consistency and adaptability are paramount to long-term success. The Gold Man Expert Advisor (EA) , developed by BlackTested Ltd. , is designed to tackle these challenges by offering traders a robust and intelligent system for trading. Built with a focus on sustainable, low-risk profitability, The Gold Man combines a unique trading strategy with the power of automati
Ai trading sessions
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitaires
Professional Session Analyzer The   Professional Session Analyzer EA   is an advanced trading tool designed to enhance your market analysis by identifying key trading sessions, detecting high-probability patterns, and providing actionable insights—all in real time. This expert advisor combines institutional-grade session analysis with AI-powered commentary to help traders capitalize on market opportunities during the Asian, London, and New York sessions. Unlike traditional indicators, this EA a
Supply and demand asistant
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilitaires
Supply and Demand Assistant Precision Mapping of Institutional Price Zones Supply and Demand Assistant is a powerful, lightweight indicator that automatically detects and draws real-time supply and demand zones based on recent market structure. Designed for traders who rely on institutional order flow and price reaction zones, this tool identifies high-probability areas where price is likely to reverse, pause, or accelerate. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, Supply and D
