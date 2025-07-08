Ace 4X Fibonacci

https://youtu.be/DhM7se_ePw8 

ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence

The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System

Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style.

PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED

Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interface. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system designed to give you the edge in today's markets.

CORE FEATURES

📊 TRIPLE-MODE ANALYSIS ENGINE

  • High-to-Low Mode: Identify perfect short entries with precision
  • Low-to-High Mode: Capture optimal long positions effortlessly
  • Multi-Pair Scanner: Monitor all pairs simultaneously

💎 LUXURY DASHBOARD INTERFACE

  • Sleek, professional dark theme with customizable accent colors
  • Drag-and-drop positioning - place it anywhere on your chart
  • Intelligent zoom control (0.5x - 2.0x) for any screen size
  • Minimizable design - maximize chart space when needed

🎯 SMART TRADING CALCULATIONS

  • Automatic TP/SL Levels: Based on golden ratio Fibonacci levels
  • Risk Management: Real-time position sizing calculations
  • Profit Projections: See potential gains for each target instantly
  • Account Risk Display: Never overexpose your capital

📡 ADVANCED ALERT SYSTEM

  • Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications
  • Customizable retracement level triggers
  • Once-per-bar alert options to prevent spam
  • Scanner alerts for all monitored pairs

🔥 PROFESSIONAL TOOLS

  • 200 EMA Trend Filter: Trade with the trend, always
  • Fibonacci Zones: Visual representation of key retracement areas
  • Auto-Save Positions: Your analysis persists between sessions
  • Symbol Memory: Remembers settings for each currency pair

💪 HASSLE-FREE TRADING EXPERIENCE

Set It and Forget It

  • One-click installation - works immediately
  • Intelligent default settings optimized by professionals
  • Auto-adapts to your chart and timeframe
  • Saves all preferences automatically

Built for Real Traders

  • Zero lag performance even with scanner active
  • Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting
  • Multi-timeframe ready
  • All sessions supported (London, NY, Tokyo, Sydney)

Complete Customization

  • Adjustable Fibonacci levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, SL)
  • Color themes to match your style
  • Risk percentage control
  • Lookback period optimization

🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ACE 4X FIBONACCI

Visual Excellence - See opportunities instantly with our color-coded system
Time-Saving Scanner - Monitor multiple pairs without switching charts
Risk-First Design - Protection built into every calculation

📈 PERFECT FOR:

  • Scalpers: Quick retracement entries with precision
  • Day Traders: Clear TP/SL levels for confident execution
  • Swing Traders: Major retracement identification across pairs
  • Risk Managers: Automated position sizing and exposure calculation


Produits recommandés
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
JETINVEST
Indicateurs
MACD Intraday Trend PRO est un indicateur développé grâce à une adaptation du MACD original créé par Gerald Appel dans les années 1960. Au fil des années de négociation, il a été observé qu'en modifiant les paramètres du MACD avec les proportions de Fibonacci, nous obtenons une meilleure présentation de la continuité des mouvements de tendance, ce qui permet de détecter plus efficacement le début et la fin d'une tendance de prix. En raison de son efficacité à détecter les tendances de prix, i
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicateurs
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Rainbow EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT4 is a simple Expert advisor based on  Rainbow MT4 technical indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, thus, it is not required for the EA to operate, but, if you wish you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pip
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicateurs
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicateurs
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicateurs
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicateurs
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2245)
Indicateurs
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector
Gerhard Beyer
Indicateurs
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector L'indicateur offre la forme la plus simple pour gérer le risque. Sans réglages compliqués, il fournit exactement les informations nécessaires pour l'exécution de l'ordre. Aucun réglage compliqué, sélectionnez le type d'ordre souhaité Market/Pending Orders, entrez le risque souhaité en pourcentage du capital disponible et le ratio risque-rendement (Risk-Reward-Ratio RRR). Market Orders :  • Faites glisser la ligne de Stop Loss (SL) avec la souris à la position s
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicateurs
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord du trader ultime — Tradez ce qui bouge Tradez ce qui bouge, avec clarté Cet outil s'amortit dès le premier jour d'utilisation. À presque n'importe quel moment de la journée, un symbole est en tendance. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin, c'est de la conscience. Le Tableau de bord du trader ultime (UTD) vous rend instantanément conscient de ce qui bouge et dans quelle direction — afin que vous puissiez suivre le flux plutôt que de le combattre. Alimenté par notre algorithme CSM propri
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Un indicateur technique qui structure les graphiques et identifie les mouvements de prix cycliques. Peut fonctionner sur n'importe quel graphique. Plusieurs types de notifications. Il y a des flèches supplémentaires sur le graphique lui-même. Sans revenir sur l'histoire, fonctionne sur la fermeture de la bougie. TF recommandé à partir de M5 et plus. Facile à utiliser et à configurer les paramètres. Lorsque vous utilisez 2 indicateurs avec des paramètres différents, vous pouvez les utiliser sans
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicateurs
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicateurs
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis