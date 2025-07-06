Dollar Yen Killer
- Experts
- Jestoni Santiago
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Unlike systems that act on single triggers, this EA uses multiple filters and a scoring system to determine when to place trades. You can customize how many filters must be satisfied before execution.
Core System Logic:
-
Detects breakout zones by scanning historical price structure
-
Validates setups through optional filters, such as directional flow, volatility pulse, and structural alignment
-
Uses conditional trigger-based entries at defined price levels
-
Applies adaptive stop loss and trailing behavior based on volatility
-
Auto-lot sizing based on risk configuration and margin availability
-
Compatible with ECN brokers, adapts to pip digits and stop-levels
-
Optimized for low-resource environments and VPS usage
Configuration Overview:
-
Risk Engine: Set fixed or percentage-based risk
-
Validation Filters: Enable up to 5 filters, adjust strictness
-
Breakout Scanner: Control scan depth and pivot distance
-
Sensitivity Tuning: Adjust responsiveness to price behavior
-
Protection Logic: Trailing stop behavior, SL/TP settings, order expiration
Deployment Guide:
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: M5–H1
-
Broker Type: ECN with low spreads (Fusion, IC Markets, Pepperstone)
-
VPS: Strongly recommended
-
Initial setup: Start with two filters, increase for more conservative entries
Testing Tips:
Use “Every Tick” mode when backtesting for more accurate logic simulation. Forward demo testing is encouraged to see how the EA behaves under live tick conditions.
Who It’s For:
-
Beginner to Advance traders
For questions and inquiries about this EA, kindly drop a message here at MQL.
You can message me directly here or via telegram: https://t.me/jestrades
I wish you success in your trading career!