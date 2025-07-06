Dollar Yen Killer is a confirmation-based breakout EA designed for USDJPY. It waits for layered technical validations before triggering entries and adapts dynamically to current market behavior, broker type, and execution environment.

Unlike systems that act on single triggers, this EA uses multiple filters and a scoring system to determine when to place trades. You can customize how many filters must be satisfied before execution.

Core System Logic:

Detects breakout zones by scanning historical price structure

Validates setups through optional filters, such as directional flow, volatility pulse, and structural alignment

Uses conditional trigger-based entries at defined price levels

Applies adaptive stop loss and trailing behavior based on volatility

Auto-lot sizing based on risk configuration and margin availability

Compatible with ECN brokers, adapts to pip digits and stop-levels

Optimized for low-resource environments and VPS usage

Configuration Overview:

Risk Engine: Set fixed or percentage-based risk

Validation Filters: Enable up to 5 filters, adjust strictness

Breakout Scanner: Control scan depth and pivot distance

Sensitivity Tuning: Adjust responsiveness to price behavior

Protection Logic: Trailing stop behavior, SL/TP settings, order expiration

Deployment Guide:

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: M5–H1

Broker Type: ECN with low spreads (Fusion, IC Markets, Pepperstone)

VPS: Strongly recommended

Initial setup: Start with two filters, increase for more conservative entries

Testing Tips:

Use “Every Tick” mode when backtesting for more accurate logic simulation. Forward demo testing is encouraged to see how the EA behaves under live tick conditions.

Who It’s For:

Beginner to Advance traders





For questions and inquiries about this EA, kindly drop a message here at MQL.



You can message me directly here or via telegram: https://t.me/jestrades



I wish you success in your trading career!



