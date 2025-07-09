Breakout Pro The breakout strategy

Tired of unpredictable "black box" robots that fail under real market conditions? Breakout Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a classic, transparent, and powerful trading strategy, reinforced with institutional-level risk management.

This is not a "get rich quick" system. It is a sophisticated tool designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven methodology. The core logic combines a dual-EMA trend filter to trade only in the direction of the primary market momentum, with an ATR-based breakout system to confirm entry during periods of expanding volatility.

We have meticulously engineered this EA to handle the most common and dangerous trading errors, ensuring it performs reliably with any MT5 broker, under any market conditions.

Key Features:

1. Powerful Dual-Confirmation Strategy

EMA Trend Filter: Uses a Fast and Slow EMA to define the underlying trend. It will only take long trades above the slow EMA and short trades below it, filtering out dangerous counter-trend noise.

ATR Volatility Breakout: Confirms entries only when price breaks out of a dynamic channel based on the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures you enter on strength and volatility, not during quiet, choppy markets.

Candle Close Confirmation: Optional feature to wait for a bar to close beyond the breakout level, providing the ultimate confirmation and reducing false signals.

2. Advanced, Fully Customizable Trade Management

Intelligent Stop Loss: Initial stop loss is dynamically calculated based on market volatility using an ATR multiplier.

Unlimited Trailing Stop Loss: Protect your profits with three powerful trailing stop modes: ATR-Based: The stop trails behind the price at a distance determined by current volatility. EMA-Based: The stop loss trails along a moving average of your choice. Fixed Pips: A classic fixed-pip trailing stop.

Break-Even & Partial Close: Automatically move your stop to break-even to create a risk-free trade, and secure a portion of your profits at predefined levels.

3. Institutional-Grade Risk & Money Management

This is what sets Breakout Pro apart. We have built in multiple layers of protection to safeguard your capital.

Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates the perfect lot size for each trade based on your desired % risk per trade.

Pre-Trade Margin Check: Never get a "[No Money]" error again. The EA verifies you have sufficient free margin before placing a trade.

Account Exposure Limits: Set a maximum total lot size for the EA to have open at any one time, preventing over-leveraging and avoiding "[Volume limit reached]" errors.

Max Daily Loss Protection: Automatically disables trading for the day if a specified percentage of your account balance is lost, protecting you from large drawdowns.

Broker-Aware Stop Placement: The EA automatically detects your broker's "stops level" to prevent annoying "[Invalid stops]" errors.

4. Built for Performance & Reliability

Clean, Professional Code: Coded using modern, efficient MQL5 syntax for flawless execution.

Universal Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers, account types (Netting & Hedging), and symbols (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Gold, etc.).

Lightweight & Minimal: No unnecessary UI elements to slow down your terminal or backtesting.

Download the demo today and test the power and reliability of a truly professional trading tool. Stop gambling on black-box robots and start trading with a clear, robust, and fully automated strategy.

Hashtags & Keywords

EA, Expert Advisor, MT5, Metatrader 5, Breakout, Trend Following, EMA, ATR, Volatility, Trailing Stop, Risk Management, Automated Trading, Robot, Bot, Forex, Gold, XAUUSD, Indices, Professional, Break Even, Partial Close, Hedging, Netting



