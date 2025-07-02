is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver precision, consistency, and intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions.

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), AI Ultra XGold Pro blends smart decision-making with robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking reliable, automated performance backed by cutting-edge technology.

By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

