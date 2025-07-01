Gold SMC Scalper EA

Overview
GOLD SMC Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on XAUUSD using Smart Money Concepts. It detects order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity pools, and executes trades during defined session windows. Built-in risk controls include daily equity limits and adaptive filters.

Features

  • Smart Money Concepts
    Order Block, Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Liquidity Pool detection for entry and exit signals.

  • Session filters
    Kill-zone windows for London (06:00–12:00 UTC) and New York (11:00–20:00 UTC).

  • Adaptive logic
    Real-time volatility checks adjust timeframes (M1, M5, M15) and filter thresholds.

  • ATR-based trailing stop
    Dynamically moves stop-loss based on market volatility.

  • News filter
    Pauses new orders around high-impact events.

  • Daily equity guard
    Halts trading when drawdown or profit reaches user-defined limits.

  • Live dashboard
    On-chart display of open positions, equity status and session timings.

  • Configurable risk profiles
    Multiple presets (Off, Low, Moderate, High, Automatic) plus manual override.

Inputs

  • symbolsList: trading symbol(s), e.g. “XAUUSD”

  • useKillZones (true/false): enable session filtering

  • lonKillStart/End, nyKillStart/End: session start/end times (UTC)

  • tfFast, tfBase, tfSlow: timeframes for adaptive logic (e.g. PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15)

  • volHigh/volLow: volatility thresholds for timeframe selection

  • useOrderBlock (true/false) and obLookbackBars, obMinBodyPct, obWickBodyRatio: order block settings

  • useFairValueGap (true/false) and fvgMinATRpct: FVG settings

  • useLiquidityPool (true/false) and poolLookbackBars, poolThreshPips: liquidity pool settings

  • useOTE, oteStart/End: optimal trade entry confirmation

  • baseRiskPct: risk percentage per trade

  • maxRunningTrades: limit on simultaneous open positions

  • maxDailyDrawdownPct, maxDailyProfitPct: daily equity guard levels

  • manualLotSize, manualLot: manual lot sizing options

  • useTrailing (true/false) and trailATRmult: trailing stop settings

  • useNewsFilter (true/false) and newsBufferMinutes: news filter settings

  • showDashboard (true/false): display on-chart dashboard

  • marketValidationMode (true/false): dummy-trade block for Market approval

How to Use

  1. Attach GOLD SMC Scalper EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart.

  2. Select or disable risk profiles.

  3. Set session windows, filters and risk parameters to your preference.

  4. Enable the news filter and dashboard as desired.

  5. Let the EA manage trade entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments and daily limits.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: low-spread ECN account

  • VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation


IMPORTANT

After purchase, please send me a private message for your installation guide and recommended settings template.


Disclaimer
This EA is provided for analytical and educational purposes only. Backtest results and past performance do not guarantee future trading outcomes.


