STfusionPROMT4

STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System

"The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading."

1. Overview

STFusion Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates 8 independent technical strategies with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and reduce risks. It includes professional-grade features such as:

  • Risk management by percentage or fixed amount
  • Real partial take profit with scalable exits
  • Advanced filtering by volume, volatility, and trading hours
  • Visual dashboard and signal indicators
  • Retest system for entry optimization
  • Control of simultaneous and daily trades
  • Trend confirmation on H1 timeframe

2. Key Features

Functionality

Description

Included Strategies

8 independent strategies (gap, breakout, stochastic, pullback, S/R, double top/bottom, EMA cross, etc.)

Risk Management

Dynamic adjustment based on volatility and trend, daily loss limit, and max consecutive losses

Scalable Take Profit

Three configurable levels with real partial closures to optimize profits

Time & Day Filter

Operates only during predefined hours and days to avoid low-liquidity risks

Trade Control

Limits on daily and simultaneous trades to prevent overexposure

Technical Indicators

EMA, RSI, Stochastic, ATR, volume, H1 trend

Advanced Visualization

Graphical signals, real-time control panel, strategy legend

Retest System

Entry confirmation after pullbacks for increased accuracy

Compatibility

Works with multiple assets (stocks, forex, crypto, indices) in MT4

3. Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Stable internet connection
  • Broker supporting standard MT4 orders
  • Permission to run Expert Advisors
  • Assets with sufficient liquidity to avoid excessive slippage

4. Installation & Setup

  1. Copy the STFusionPro.ex5 file to your MQL4/Experts/ folder in MT4.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Experts list.
  3. Attach the EA to a chart with timeframe between M10 and H6 .
  4. Configure parameters according to your preferences and chosen assets (default settings are optimized for liquid markets).
  5. Enable or disable each strategy individually for personalization.
  6. Define risk management, trade limits, and operation hours according to your tolerance.
  7. Use the control panel to monitor status, trades, and signals.

5. Basic User Guide

  • Enable/disable strategies: Adjust boolean parameters ActivateStrategy1, ActivateStrategy2, etc.
  • Manage risk: Choose risk mode (RiskMode), set percentage or fixed amount, and define daily loss limits.
  • Take Profit: Choose fixed or partial (scalable) TP, with customizable levels and percentages.
  • Trading Hours: Set time windows and trading days to avoid low liquidity or event periods.
  • Visualization: Enable graphical signals and dashboard for easier visual analysis and control.
  • Retest: Activate for higher entry accuracy after market pullbacks.

6. Support & Updates

  • Product includes technical support via email and the MQL4 forum.
  • Regular updates with strategy improvements and fixes.
  • PDF documentation with setup instructions and optimization tips.
  • Soporte para tendencia en marco horario H1

 7. Contact.

          info@stfusionpro.com

 



