STfusionPROMT4
- Experts
- Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 14 juillet 2025
- Activations: 5
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System
"The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading."
1. Overview
STFusion Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates 8 independent technical strategies with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies.
Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and reduce risks. It includes professional-grade features such as:
- Risk management by percentage or fixed amount
- Real partial take profit with scalable exits
- Advanced filtering by volume, volatility, and trading hours
- Visual dashboard and signal indicators
- Retest system for entry optimization
- Control of simultaneous and daily trades
- Trend confirmation on H1 timeframe
2. Key Features
|
Functionality
|
Description
|
Included Strategies
|
8 independent strategies (gap, breakout, stochastic, pullback, S/R, double top/bottom, EMA cross, etc.)
|
Risk Management
|
Dynamic adjustment based on volatility and trend, daily loss limit, and max consecutive losses
|
Scalable Take Profit
|
Three configurable levels with real partial closures to optimize profits
|
Time & Day Filter
|
Operates only during predefined hours and days to avoid low-liquidity risks
|
Trade Control
|
Limits on daily and simultaneous trades to prevent overexposure
|
Technical Indicators
|
EMA, RSI, Stochastic, ATR, volume, H1 trend
|
Advanced Visualization
|
Graphical signals, real-time control panel, strategy legend
|
Retest System
|
Entry confirmation after pullbacks for increased accuracy
|
Compatibility
|
Works with multiple assets (stocks, forex, crypto, indices) in MT4
3. Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Stable internet connection
- Broker supporting standard MT4 orders
- Permission to run Expert Advisors
- Assets with sufficient liquidity to avoid excessive slippage
4. Installation & Setup
- Copy the STFusionPro.ex5 file to your MQL4/Experts/ folder in MT4.
- Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Experts list.
- Attach the EA to a chart with timeframe between M10 and H6 .
- Configure parameters according to your preferences and chosen assets (default settings are optimized for liquid markets).
- Enable or disable each strategy individually for personalization.
- Define risk management, trade limits, and operation hours according to your tolerance.
- Use the control panel to monitor status, trades, and signals.
5. Basic User Guide
- Enable/disable strategies: Adjust boolean parameters ActivateStrategy1, ActivateStrategy2, etc.
- Manage risk: Choose risk mode (RiskMode), set percentage or fixed amount, and define daily loss limits.
- Take Profit: Choose fixed or partial (scalable) TP, with customizable levels and percentages.
- Trading Hours: Set time windows and trading days to avoid low liquidity or event periods.
- Visualization: Enable graphical signals and dashboard for easier visual analysis and control.
- Retest: Activate for higher entry accuracy after market pullbacks.
6. Support & Updates
- Product includes technical support via email and the MQL4 forum.
- Regular updates with strategy improvements and fixes.
- PDF documentation with setup instructions and optimization tips.
- Soporte para tendencia en marco horario H1
7. Contact.
info@stfusionpro.com