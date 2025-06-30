📌 CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE – Artificial Intelligence for Metatrader 4

🎯 Precision-Crafted AI for Gold & Forex Traders Who Demand Consistency









🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER

✅ Only 3 copies left at the current price

Next price: $4444– Lock in your discount before it's gone!

📩 DM me to receive the full setup files and get instant support.

🤖 Unleash the Power of Smart Automation

CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE isn't just an EA. It's a tactical AI engine that scans, filters, and trades with ultra-high accuracy. Built for consistent profits, it combines sharp market logic with dynamic execution to adapt to real-time volatility like no manual system can.

💡 Core Strategy Edge

🧠 AI-Powered Entry Filtering – Reduces noise and cuts false signals

📊 Smart Trade Scaling – Targets high-probability momentum setups

🎛️ Dynamic Lot Control – Adjusts risk based on balance or precision targeting

🔄 Auto-Adaptive Logic – Shifts between trend and range conditions

🎯 Trailing Profit Locking – Lets winners run, locks in early profits

🛡️ Risk Management That Protects You

✅ Tight initial SL for controlled exposure

✅ Risk per trade fully adjustable – works on $10 or $10,000 accounts

✅ Advanced trailing logic for volatile moves

✅ Session filters and spread protection for safer entries

✅ Equity protection system to prevent overexposure

💰 Backtest & Live Performance Highlights

🔥 ~95% win rate in live-tested environments

🔥 Profit Factor: 1.95+ across years of historical backtesting

🔥 100–500 trades/day on M1 & M5 timeframes for continuous opportunity

🔥 Low drawdown profile with smart money management

📈 Timeframe & Pair Optimization

⭐ GOLD (XAUUSD) – M1: Ultra-high-frequency scalping

⭐ GOLD (XAUUSD) – M5: Aggressive trading with more volume

⭐ Also works on major FX pairs & CFDs

⭐ Minimum deposit: $10

⭐ ECN account strongly recommended

⚙️ Technical Compatibility

⚡ ECN, 4-digit, and 5-digit brokers supported

⚡ Fast execution with slippage control

⚡ Lightweight, low-lag performance

⚡ Easy setup – plug, set, and trade

🚀 Who Is This For?

✅ Traders seeking elite-level automation

✅ Fans of smart scalping and trend precision

✅ Anyone who values tight control over drawdown and exposure

💥 Final Note

This isn’t a get-rich-quick gimmick. It’s a battle-tested AI trading engine built for real results. Master it, manage risk, and let the bot do what it’s built to do: destroy false signals and extract edge from the market.

📩 Don’t Miss Out

✅ 3 copies left at discounted pricing

💬 Message me to get your files, walkthrough, and best settings

🎯 CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE – Trade smart. Trade sharp. Trade with power.



