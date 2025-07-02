Huang Yi Han Temple S Ai

There are even more powerful robots to be made! However, due to an issue with the MT5 official website, it has not been uploaded yet! Please check it out when you have time! We are trying to upload it every day, but it just won't upload!

 If you want a stronger EA robot, you can contact me directly!

When Chinese Magic Meets AI: Ushering in a New Era for MT5 Trading Software EAs

The Fusion of Inspirations

In today's era of rapid technological advancement, we constantly explore the boundaries of innovation. When the ancient and mysterious Chinese magic encounters cutting-edge AI technology, an unprecedented revolution is quietly unfolding in the field of MT5 trading software EAs (Expert Advisors). Chinese magic, precipitated over thousands of years, embodies profound insights into the laws of nature and the changes of yin and yang. The Hetu Luoshu, two mysterious patterns regarded as the origin of Chinese civilization, hide the mysteries of the universe and the laws of all things. Chinese deities, representing humanity's worship and faith in supernatural forces, safeguard the order and balance of the world. When combined with AI technology, they infuse MT5 trading software EAs with a mysterious and powerful force, opening a brand-new trading era.

Unique Algorithmic Architecture

Based on the understanding of "天时 (tiān shí, heavenly timing), 地利 (dì lì, earthly advantage), and 人和 (rén hé, human harmony)" in Chinese magic, as well as the mathematical logic embedded in Hetu Luoshu, we have constructed a unique algorithmic architecture for MT5 trading software EAs. The wisdom and protection of Chinese deities also endow this algorithm with spirituality and guidance.



  • Heavenly Timing corresponds to market cycles and time nodes. Through analyzing historical data and integrating the mathematical laws of Hetu Luoshu, AI can precisely grasp the optimal entry and exit points in the market, as accurate as a deity calculating auspicious moments.
  • Earthly Advantage is analogous to market environments and trends. AI can monitor market dynamics in real time, identify potential risks and opportunities, while the yin-yang and five elements theory of Hetu Luoshu provides a deeper basis for risk assessment and opportunity judgment.
  • Human Harmony refers to investors' emotions and behaviors. AI can analyze psychological states of market participants by synthesizing data from social media, news, and other channels. The insight of Chinese deities enables the algorithm to better perceive subtle investor emotions, thus formulating more reasonable trading strategies.

Powerful Practical Performance

After extensive live trading tests, this MT5 trading software EA combining Chinese magic, deities, Hetu Luoshu, and AI has demonstrated remarkable practical capabilities. In complex and volatile market environments, it flexibly responds to various emergencies, effectively reduces risks, and improves trading success rates. The mysterious power of Hetu Luoshu acts as an accurate map, guiding trading directions, while the blessing of Chinese deities allows the software to navigate steadily through market turbulence. Whether in trending or ranging markets, it leverages its unique algorithms and keen insight to capture the best trading opportunities for investors—like a wise master proficient in magic, guiding investors through market fog and making trading more effortless and efficient.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, we believe this innovative model integrating Chinese traditional culture with modern technology will bring more possibilities to the financial trading field. As AI technology advances and the concepts of Chinese magic, deities, and Hetu Luoshu are further explored, this MT5 trading software EA will continue to evolve and improve. It will not only bring more stable and substantial returns to investors but also become a shining star in financial technology, leading the industry toward a more intelligent, efficient, and human-centered direction. Let us together anticipate the arrival of this new financial technology era co-created by Chinese magic, deities, Hetu Luoshu, and AI.

  EA can only be used on XAUUSD M15 time chart！

It cannot be used for other types of products! We will continue to work hard to make EAs for other types of products in the future.

EA can be run on your own computer! It can work normally on a network with a delay of 300 milliseconds!

EA only works in big trend market! This is a trend-based EA that can automatically calculate the stop loss and stop profit of opening and closing positions through Chinese magic and AI! No manual settings are required!

EA only uses stop-profit and stop-loss to exit the market during the whole process! You will not be trapped in a large number of orders!

The test is an extreme test! In the real market, you need to deposit at least 500USD and open 0.01 lot

The test is from 2019-01-01 to 2025-06-29

Each time from opening to closing a position, it takes several hours to several days.

EA uses a fixed number of lots for the sake of capital security! If you want to increase the transaction volume, you need to increase it manually! For example, if you want to increase the order volume to 1 lot, you need to have a minimum deposit of more than $10,000.   100--500 USD, open 0.01 lot

It is best not to place an order of more than 50 lots! If it exceeds 50 lots, it will be opened twice. If the number of orders is more than two, the profit of EA will be greatly reduced due to the network delay problem.

It is recommended to use ICMarkets account.

Produits recommandés
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Facile à configurer et à installer conseiller automatique. Pas de grille et pas de martingale. Mis et oublié. Négocie simultanément sur plusieurs instruments. Analyse la volatilité et la présence de tendances et de flets pour former des signaux d'ouverture de positions. Avec un dépôt de 100 $ à 800$, un ensemble de stratégies agressives est utilisé. Pour une taille de compte supérieure à 800$, le conseiller passe automatiquement à des stratégies modérées. Il est recommandé d'installer sur EURGB
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (122)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
LazyBoy AI Trader Prob Firms Ready
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
NEW! Jan 8th 2024 Flash sale - 90% discount! SEP 29 2023   - Get the source code and redistribute the EA as you wish, contact us for details. SEP 11 2023   - Now you can pay only $1000 a monthly installment and get full access to the EA. Trades; Currency pairs - Metals and more! The Strategy; Our Advanced Support/Resistance Trading Strategy is a powerful tool designed to help traders achieve consistent gains while effectively managing risk and avoiding losses. Here are the key strengths of th
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
ScalpelBarUVL
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
ScalpelBarUVL is a new generation universal scalpel bot. It can work on any type of accounts. On any instrument, without exception. Advantages: Automatically adjusts all pip parameter values ​​for the instrument (stops, volatility, spread). That is, if you optimize your stop loss, for example, from 100 to 1000, then such a range will be on any instruments (on all currency pairs), the actual stop loss will be adjusted in accordance with the needs of this instrument. This is very convenient for
Smart Capital s5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA est un conseiller expert de pointe conçu pour exploiter la puissance des niveaux de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour le trading automatisé. Que vous soyez un trader novice ou expérimenté, AutoFib EA renforce votre stratégie de trading avec précision et efficacité. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Ajustez le paramètre en fonction   des résultats de vos tests. Des questions ? N'hésitez pas à   demander. Caractéristiques principales : Trading automatisé :   ouvrez d
FREE
Session Liquidity Sweeper EurUsd Edition
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Experts
Free to Use   until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe:   M5 or M15 Trading Pair:  EURUSD . set   file in the comment section The   Session Liquidity Sweeper EA   is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions:   Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these l
GBot
Vusumuzi Sibonakaliso Dlangamandla
Experts
Why choose GBot? Very fruitful EA that trades gold, it can be tested in this site and contact me if you need the source code and the application file. The strategy used is used internally with minimum data to be as input from the user. In the past 10 years the EA has been able to maintain the minimum of 30% return per month. Well in the past 3 - 5 years it obtained very impressive results. The maximum balance drawdown in the past 10 years has been around 5 %. Advantages Controlled risk. Good ret
Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilitaires
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicateurs
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
The safest Martin
Yong Fan
Experts
The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
ProVolaBot
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Experts
ProVolaBot est un robot de trading algorithmique conçu pour intervenir sur le Volatility 100 (1s) Index , via la plateforme Deriv . Il repose sur une stratégie technique de détection automatique de ruptures de structure (breakouts), associée à un filtre de tendance configurable. Il permet une exécution contrôlée, sur des plages horaires précises et des journées définies. Développé pour une utilisation responsable, ProVolaBot ne garantit aucun résultat et ne fait aucune promesse de performance.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Sususu for major forex
Xiang He
Experts
This is an EA targeting 5 major forex , please do not use it elsewhere. Please ensure internet health and meet the minimum funding requirements. The maximum capital should not exceed 100,000 USD Revenue depends on the product and current market conditions, with an expected monthly revenue of 5% -10% Please ensure that the symbol name is as follows and do not run outside of them, otherwise profit cannot be guaranteed EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF  AUDUSD USDCAD Note that it does not include : USDJPY P
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Experts
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
Exorcist Project
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Purchase --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism: REX
Professional Manager Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
Experts
Présentation du  Professional Manager Trader  - un puissant outil conçu pour améliorer votre expérience de trading. Développée avec l'expertise d'un trader professionnel à temps plein, cette interface de trading gère efficacement vos opérations et votre capital. Sa stratégie repose sur les ruptures et intègre des indicateurs de confirmation développés personnellement, qui ont fait leurs preuves en termes de réussite. Avec une forte orientation vers la gestion des risques et de l'argent, le   Pro
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number of simultaneously op
Argo Gold Edition MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Une nouvelle façon intelligente de contrer la tendance Sora Adaptive est un expert advisor (EA) de nouvelle génération, ultra-réactif et conçu pour le trading FOREX de haute performance. Développé depuis zéro avec des algorithmes adaptatifs avancés, des mathématiques non linéaires et des techniques d’optimisation inspirées du quantum computing, Sora n’est pas un simple robot de trading – c’est l’arme secrète des traders éclairés. Au cœur de son fonctionnement, Sora identifie, an
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Famous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Famous EA – Live Verified Performance View Live Verified Results on MQL5 Famous EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timefram
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium est un outil tout-en-un créé sur la base d'une formation approfondie sur les stratégies de trading courantes afin d'automatiser ces stratégies et ces calculs.   Caractéristiques: 19 Signaux individuels   - Chacun de ces signaux peut être biaisé dans une configuration de type réseau neuronal pour constituer le résultat final/global. Chaque signal a ses propres paramètres à personnaliser ou à optimiser si nécessaire.   Affichage complet à l'écran   - Six panneaux insta
IXAMiQ Master EA
Anwer Khaleel Mohammad Al Qaisi
Experts
Pour le trading, un seul nom — iXAMiQ. iXAMiQ Master EA est un Expert Advisor (EA) entièrement automatisé, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l’Or (XAUUSDm) sur la plateforme Exness . Il fonctionne sur l’unité de temps 1 minute (M1) et est optimisé pour un effet de levier ultra élevé (1 : 9999) avec une latence faible (~100 ms de ping) . Le système repose sur une logique d’exécution directe et rapide, idéale pour les traders qui privilégient la vitesse et la précision plutôt que les réglag
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Présentation de Marvelous EA : Votre Compagnon de Trading Ultime Libérez tout le potentiel du marché Forex avec Marvelous EA, une solution de trading automatisée de pointe conçue pour maximiser vos profits et minimiser les risques. Cet algorithme de trading élaboré avec expertise est équipé de fonctionnalités avancées pour naviguer avec précision et efficacité dans le paysage dynamique du Forex. OR - XAUUSD - M5 Performance en compte réel : https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/1973370 Caractérist
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA est un robot Forex avancé qui exploite la technologie de pointe du machine learning pour optimiser les stratégies de trading et améliorer les performances sur le dynamique marché des changes. Le terme "Nodiurnal" reflète sa capacité à s'adapter et à fonctionner non seulement pendant les heures de trading diurnes habituelles, mais aussi pendant des périodes non standards, offrant ainsi une approche continue et adaptative du trading sur le forex. Paramètres : Paramètres par défaut
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Experts
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Un conseiller expert multi-devises qui combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme de trading simple pendant les moments de marché avec une volatilité accrue. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe statistique de "justesse de la foule": il fait la moyenne des signaux de différentes stratégies et ouvre des positions de marché dans la direction préférée. Ce p
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Conseiller expert multi-devises qui travaille simultanément sur 15 paires de devises majeures EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. L'Expert Advisor combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme simple pour ouvrir des positions lorsque le signal de l'indicateur Parabolic SAR change avec confirmation pour deux périodes plus anciennes. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - Le Robot de Trading Automatique Haute Précision !   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Quoi de neuf dans la version 3.0 ? Après des mois de développement et de tests rigoureux, nous présentons la version la plus avancée et fiable du Scalper EA Pro ! Avec de nouveaux filtres intelligents, une gestion des risques améliorée et des entrées plus précises, cet EA est conçu pour opérer sur les marchés avec une efficacité maximale. Principales améliorations : Filtre de tendance régla
US30 Dow Jones Scalper
Ali Abdulrahman
Experts
Dow Jones US30 NY Scalper is an EA designed for scalping during the New York markets open. This means that the EA will only place a maximum of 0-2 trades per day. With that being said, the EA does not utilize any grid, martingale, or topping-up strategies. Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit in place. As shown in the backtesting results, there will be losing days or weeks, but the EA manages to recover and generate profits over time. The extent of the drawdown depends on your chose
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Experts
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
Experts
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Experts
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Quantity Demand Swing trade
Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
Experts
*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
Plus de l'auteur
Super CCIS
Huang Yihan
Utilitaires
In the battlefield of financial investment, time is money, and information lag means real losses. Traditional indicators are like old-fashioned maps—by the time you follow them, the market has already shifted drastically—while Super CCIS is an intelligent navigator with real-time market "traffic updates." With millisecond-level dynamic response, it keeps you always at the forefront of market trends. Imagine when a black swan event hits and ordinary indicators are still "slow to react," Super CC
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis