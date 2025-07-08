🌟 Important: After purchase, contact me to receive setup instructions and expert recommendations! 🌟

🔥 Symbolism & Philosophy

Divine Reversal — an algorithm designed for precision trading on gold XAUUSD

It all begins with balance. In a world where every trade is a step between fire and fog, a solution is born from opposites. Divine Reversal embodies precision in chaos, calmness in impulse. It doesn’t make noise — it acts. Where others get lost in the flow of price, it finds structure and responds with calculation.

It’s more than just an algorithm. It is a strategy fused with intelligence and focus. Its visual identity reflects its core: it trades as it analyzes — precisely and cool-headed. On the chart, it doesn't just appear — it stands as a testament to decisions made through knowledge and timing. It doesn’t wait for the market to offer a chance — it waits for the market to be ready for an entry as precise as gold deserves.

💡 General Overview Divine Reversal is an EA for XAUUSD, tested via Tickstory with 99.99% modeling accuracy, under real market spread and commission. Optimal parameters were achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is half that of a standard ECN account. This provides a significant advantage for high-frequency trading, especially with sensitive entry points.

🔐 Advantages

⚙ Feature 💬 Description 🚫 Risk-Free Structure No Martingale, grids, or arbitrage 🛡 Risk Management Fixed SL + smart exit logic 📈 Lot Sizing AutoMM or FixedLot supported 📉 Execution Handles spread, delay, slippage, and SL logic

⚙ Input Parameters

Strategy_Setting_ST — choose StopLoss and trailing configurations

StopLoss — maximum stop-loss in points

Trailing — trailing step in points

MaxSpread — allowed spread in points (default: 1.5)

ManualLotsize — fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)

ScalpFactor — scalp entry threshold

SnipperFactor — exit precision control

MM_Setting — capital management configurations

MoneyManagement — activate automatic lot control (TRUE/FALSE)

Risk — lot calculation method (value: 5)

Magic — unique trade ID (e.g. 123456789)

TradeComment — comment attached to orders (default: "Divine Reversal")

