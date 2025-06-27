Dema rsi combine premium ea

NOTE CHANGE DEFAULT SETTING MAXIMUM TRADES AS YOUR CHOICE { maximum open trades }





Professional Expert Advisor combining Double Exponential Moving Average crossovers with RSI confirmation signals. Features unlimited auto-trailing stops, dynamic position sizing, and comprehensive risk management for consistent trading performance.

Detailed Description

Strategy Overview

The DEMA RSI Professional Expert Advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy that combines the precision of Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) crossovers with RSI momentum confirmation. This approach filters market noise while capturing high-probability trade entries during optimal market conditions.

Core Trading Logic

The system generates buy signals when the fast DEMA crosses above the slow DEMA while RSI indicates oversold conditions below 30 and shows upward momentum. Conversely, sell signals trigger when the fast DEMA crosses below the slow DEMA while RSI exceeds 70 in overbought territory with downward momentum. This dual-confirmation approach significantly reduces false signals and improves trade quality.

Advanced Risk Management Features

The EA incorporates professional-grade risk management through percentage-based position sizing that automatically calculates optimal lot sizes based on account balance and predefined risk tolerance. The system includes daily loss limits with automatic trading suspension when thresholds are exceeded, protecting capital during adverse market conditions.

Intelligent Stop Loss System

The Expert Advisor offers both dynamic and static stop loss options. The dynamic system analyzes recent swing highs and lows to establish contextual stop levels, while the static option provides consistent pip-based protection. The unlimited auto-trailing stop loss feature continuously adjusts stop levels as positions move favorably, securing profits while allowing for extended trend participation.

Multi-Broker Compatibility

Designed for universal broker compatibility, the EA automatically detects and adapts to various trading environments including 5-digit and 4-digit pricing systems, ECN and market maker brokers, and different lot size specifications. The system handles micro, mini, and standard account types seamlessly.

Key Performance Features

The EA supports multiple timeframes with optimized performance on 1-minute charts for scalping strategies and higher timeframes for swing trading approaches. The maximum open positions setting allows traders to control exposure with single-trade or multiple-position strategies based on individual risk preferences.

Professional Code Architecture

Built following MetaTrader 5 Marketplace standards, the code features comprehensive error handling, detailed logging capabilities, and modular design for optimal performance and reliability. The system validates all trading conditions and provides clear feedback for troubleshooting and optimization.

Key Features

Strategy Components:

Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) crossover signals

RSI momentum confirmation with trend analysis

Dual-timeframe compatibility for various trading styles

High-probability entry filtering system

Risk Management:

Automatic lot size calculation based on account percentage

Daily loss limits with trading suspension

Maximum open positions control (configurable 1-10 trades)

Dynamic stop loss based on market structure

Unlimited auto-trailing stop loss system

Technical Features:

Multi-broker compatibility (ECN/Market Maker)

4-digit and 5-digit broker support

Micro, mini, and standard account compatibility

Comprehensive error handling and validation

Professional logging and trade tracking

User Interface:

Intuitive parameter grouping for easy configuration

Real-time performance monitoring

Detailed trade commentary and reporting

Backtesting and forward testing ready

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings:

Fast DEMA Period (default: 14)

Slow DEMA Period (default: 28)

RSI Period (default: 14)

RSI Oversold/Overbought levels

Risk Management:

Risk percentage per trade (default: 1%)

Maximum daily loss limit (default: 5%)

Take profit in pips (default: 50)

Static/Dynamic stop loss options

Trailing stop parameters

Trading Controls:

Magic number for trade identification

Maximum open positions setting

Buy/Sell trade permissions

Custom trade commentary

Recommended Settings

For 1-Minute Scalping:

Fast DEMA: 10, Slow DEMA: 20

Take Profit: 10-20 pips

Trailing Start: 10 pips

For 5-15 Minute Trading:

Fast DEMA: 14, Slow DEMA: 28 (default)

Take Profit: 30-50 pips

Trailing Start: 20 pips

For Higher Timeframes (H1+):

Fast DEMA: 21, Slow DEMA: 50

Take Profit: 100+ pips

Trailing Start: 50 pips

Keywords & Hashtags

Primary Keywords: #DEMA #RSI #ExpertAdvisor #TradingRobot #ForexEA #MT5EA #AutoTrading #TechnicalAnalysis #TrendFollowing #MomentumTrading

Strategy Keywords: #CrossoverStrategy #MovingAverage #DoubleEMA #RSIStrategy #ScalpingEA #SwingTrading #SignalFiltering #HighProbability

Risk Management Keywords: #RiskManagement #AutoTrailing #StopLoss #PositionSizing #MoneyManagement #DailyLoss #TrailingStop #ProfitProtection

Technical Keywords: #MQL5 #MetaTrader5 #AlgorithmicTrading #ECNBroker #MultiTimeframe #BacktestReady #ProfessionalEA #MarketplaceEA

Performance Keywords: #ConsistentReturns #LowDrawdown #HighWinRate #ProfitableEA #ReliableSignals #StablePerformance #TradingEdge #MarketAdaptive

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 Build 3330+

All major forex brokers (ECN/Market Maker)

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and all major pairs

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

Account types: Micro, Mini, Standard

Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

Support & Updates

Professional support provided with regular updates for MetaTrader 5 compatibility and strategy optimization. Comprehensive user manual and setup guide included with purchase.



