SignalRocket PRO MT4
- Utilitaires
- Volker Minkenberg
- Version: 2.5
- Activations: 5
SignalRocket PRO MT4 – The Ultimate Telegram & SMS Notifier for MetaTrader 4
Main Features:
Instant Telegram & SMS notifications for all trade events (open, close, pending, SL/TP change)
Live chart panel with overview of all open trades and real-time profit
Health-check & self-test: automatic status report, no lost signals!
Magic number & symbol filters for maximum control
Optional: show pips, profit, commission, swap in every signal
Daily, weekly, monthly performance reports directly to Telegram/SMS
Custom equity & drawdown alerts
Twilio SMS integration (optional)
Unique signal ID for every trade
Easy setup – no external server required
Extra Features available on request (paid upgrades):
Trade Copy Module: Mirror your trades to any MT4 accounts (no server needed)
Webhook/API integration: Send notifications to any third-party app or service (Zapier, Discord, database…)
WhatsApp Integration: Get notifications via WhatsApp (third-party provider required)
Custom solutions on request
Anleitung (kurz & auf Englisch):
Drag SignalRocket PRO onto your MT4 chart
Enter your Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID (see included PDF for setup help)
(Optional) Enable SMS, adjust settings for pips, profit, magic number etc.
Ready! All trade signals will be sent to your Telegram and/or phone.
Questions or special requests? Contact us via MQL5 messages for custom solutions!