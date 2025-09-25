Lunariq MT5
- Experts
- Elham Bahramirad
- Version: 2.43
- Mise à jour: 25 septembre 2025
- Activations: 20
Introducing Lunariq – Your New Trading Partner
Lunariq is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, simplicity, and efficiency. Built to adapt to the ever-changing market, it brings an innovative approach to trade execution and risk management.
Why Lunariq Stands Out:
- Breakout Entry: Lunariq is designed to catch explosive market movements by identifying key breakout points where price is expected to surge beyond support or resistance levels.
- Minimalist Design: With only a handful of inputs, Lunariq is extremely user-friendly. Just load it on a single chart, and it will handle everything—making it truly set-and-forget.
- Comprehensive Risk Management: Features dynamic risk calculation with built-in protective measures to ensure your capital is always secure.
- Advanced Trailing Stop: Lunariq includes a highly effective trailing stop feature, allowing trades to lock in profits while minimizing risk as price moves in your favor.
- FTMO-Ready: Designed specifically for FTMO challenges, the EA randomly adjusts take-profit and stop-loss levels by a few points to ensure all clients have different trades, making it easier for traders to pass FTMO evaluations.
See It in Action
Stay updated with our EA news: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexautomoneymaker
More details about our EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760127
Get Started in Just 3 Steps
- Download and install Lunariq on your AUDJPY chart.
- Customize the risk and trade size settings to fit your strategy and comfort level.
- Let the EA run on the H1 timeframe—it will take care of the rest!
Special Limited-Time Offer
For a limited time, Lunariq is available at an introductory price before it goes up to $1,000. Don't miss out—grab your copy today!
Bonus: Contact us after your purchase for Telegram link to get a complimentary gift and additional trading tips.
Pro Tips for Maximum Results:
- Stick to one chart only for optimal performance—avoid using it on multiple charts simultaneously.
- Review the default risk settings and adjust them to suit your trading style.
- Contact our support team anytime for personalized advice on setup and optimization.