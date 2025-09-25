Lunariq MT5

Introducing Lunariq – Your New Trading Partner

Lunariq is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, simplicity, and efficiency. Built to adapt to the ever-changing market, it brings an innovative approach to trade execution and risk management.

Why Lunariq Stands Out:

  • Breakout Entry: Lunariq is designed to catch explosive market movements by identifying key breakout points where price is expected to surge beyond support or resistance levels.
  • Minimalist Design: With only a handful of inputs, Lunariq is extremely user-friendly. Just load it on a single chart, and it will handle everything—making it truly set-and-forget.
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Features dynamic risk calculation with built-in protective measures to ensure your capital is always secure.
  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Lunariq includes a highly effective trailing stop feature, allowing trades to lock in profits while minimizing risk as price moves in your favor.
  • FTMO-Ready: Designed specifically for FTMO challenges, the EA randomly adjusts take-profit and stop-loss levels by a few points to ensure all clients have different trades, making it easier for traders to pass FTMO evaluations.

See It in Action

Stay updated with our EA news: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexautomoneymaker

More details about our EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760127

Get Started in Just 3 Steps

  1. Download and install Lunariq on your AUDJPY chart.
  2. Customize the risk and trade size settings to fit your strategy and comfort level.
  3. Let the EA run on the H1 timeframe—it will take care of the rest!

Special Limited-Time Offer

For a limited time, Lunariq is available at an introductory price before it goes up to $1,000. Don't miss out—grab your copy today!

Bonus: Contact us after your purchase for Telegram link to get a complimentary gift and additional trading tips.

Pro Tips for Maximum Results:

  • Stick to one chart only for optimal performance—avoid using it on multiple charts simultaneously.
  • Review the default risk settings and adjust them to suit your trading style.
  • Contact our support team anytime for personalized advice on setup and optimization.
