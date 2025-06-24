AI Gold Rebellion

3.8

AI Gold Rebellion  is an advanced AI-based system that can predict financial markets with high accuracy. The neural network is able to analyze large amounts of data and identify hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This gives it the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future. The advisor has a unique protection system that effectively prevents the impact of sudden price reversals  and spread widening. All settings are already built into the advisor, so you do not need to waste time on optimization.

Just install the advisor in the terminal, apply it to the XAUUSD currency pair.

Market won't let me give a direct link to Myfxbook.

If you're interested, write to me. I'll send it to you.

The report on the results of trades on Myfxbook is presented below.

The advisor opens only one order during the trading day.

The advisor is suitable for trading on PROP  firms.

The EA does not use martingale, hedging and a grid of orders.

Always uses a short stop loss.

Working pair XAUUSD H1.

The minimum starting deposit is $100.

Peculiarities

  • Ready to go without any particular setup.
  • Minimum initial deposit starts from $100 when using a fixed lot of Fix_Lot=0.01.
  • It is possible to set the maximum allowed spread value for opening a position.
  • It is possible to set the maximum size of the dynamic lot.
  • It is possible to allow trading at the specified time of the day.
  • Account type - any.

Parameters

  • Comment - comment on orders.
  • Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot mode. Automatic calculation and setting of the lot size based on free margin  and Risk parameter.
  • Risk - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the dynamic lot size. Recommended values are 10 to 30.
  • Fix_Lot - fixed lot size. Recommended value is 0.01 for deposit of $100 or higher.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss value in pips. 
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.
  • Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points.
  • Max_Lot - maximum allowed dynamic lot size.
  • TimeTrade - trading time settings.
  •  StartHour - trading start hour.
  • StopHour - trading end hour.


Avis 5
Matias Hernan Nulman
464
Matias Hernan Nulman 2025.07.27 03:55 
 

After a week using this EA, I have to say I'm really satisfied with the way it works and the profits so far. It already pay itself. I will keep testing and update my review from time to time.

mavelaco
106
mavelaco 2025.07.24 13:32 
 

Hello, after several tests, I decided to purchase the EA. It's too early to comment on its effectiveness, but either it worked the first time or the developer helped make it work perfectly with a few tweaks. I'll let it run for a few months and then come back and comment. Excellent work by the developer. Congratulations!

Daniel Daniel
505
Daniel Daniel 2025.07.03 19:52 
 

Great EA. I'm testing it on a demo account and it is profitable so far. The Author of the EA responds promptly. I will give it 5 stars.

Filtrer:
