Robot Di Aur

I present to you the Robot Di Aur advisor - this is the atomation of a complex manual strategy based on a structural pattern and volume, when creating it, four years of experience in studying the volume and its impact on the market structure calculated dy Fibonacci levels were used, each transaction has a fixed stop loss and adaptive take profit. As in the case of manual trading, the advisor trades only on the gold instrument. There are three lot settings modes- fixed, 0.01 lot for the specified balance and at risk % per transaction. The advisor does not use grids, martingale or averaging. All transactions are opened by a pattern and volume signal, maximum simlicity and reliability.

The parameters of the adviser differ from those used in manual trading only because not all actions can be automated, or at least we have not succeeded in this yet, but even so, the adviser shows an average of 80% per year over the past 5 years, increasing or decreasing the risk, you can also increase or decrease the income. The most important thing in the adviser is stability abd reliability. The adviser does not open a large number of rtansactions, the algorithm is focused on rare but accurate entries, so slippage or increased spread will not affect the result.

Recommended minimum deposit- 300$. Timeframe- M5. Test on real accounts with a history quality of 90%, aslo use the settings from the last screenshot

After purchase, you will receive support, help with settings and parameter files. Write to me if you have questions or need help in choosing the optimal risk. 

The first 10 copies are only 30$!


Plus de l'auteur
Volume Difference
Damian Blaha
Indicateurs
Volume Difference - This indicator was created to make it easier to read price and volume charts. It's designed to eliminate the need to calculate the difference between past and current volumes. This indicator was created to simplify this process. Surprisingly, I couldn't find such a simple indicator anywhere, so I present it to you. This indicator is indispensable for use in complex trading models where the dynamics of volume change, rather than absolute values, are important. I can share t
FREE
La Strns Aur
Damian Blaha
Experts
I present the La Strns Aur Expert Advisor—an automated version of a complex manual strategy based on structural and volume patterns. In short, it's based on Fibonacci ratios and tick volume analysis. The Advisor was created to transfer the logic of professional trading into an algorithm while maintaining simplicity and reliability. The Advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies—this was done to cover two ranges of market conditions simultaneously. Fully automating such a strategy
Scodur
Damian Blaha
Experts
I'm presenting a profitable advisor not because it tries to cheat mathematics, but because it's built on the real principles of large-cap markets like gold: volume → cause, price → effect. It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on every confirmed signal. A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase. Some parameters have
Doi SLSA
Damian Blaha
Experts
I'm presenting a profitable advisor not because it tries to cheat mathematics, but because it's built on the real principles of large-cap markets like gold. Doi SLSA is a combined advisor that combines two independent trading modules in a single file: Scodur S3 and La Strins Aur v1.9 (Strategy A/B). Both systems are built on the same concept: volume + market structure. However, they implement it using different approaches, which increases stability in different market phases and reduces depen
SVP Zones SM ICT
Damian Blaha
Indicateurs
I present an indicator that identifies accumulation zones for buy and sell trades. This indicator is designed to automate complex trading strategies and works well even though it requires real volume, not tick volume, to function perfectly. However, after a little optimization, it shows good results even with this data. The indicator's operating principle is seemingly simple: it analyzes the structure of movements, corrections, and volume. By analyzing this data, it finds important accumulatio
